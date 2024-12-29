The model and presenter Maria Jose Suarez and the ex-footballer Iker Casillas They continue to be the target of every headline after rumors of a possible romantic relationship between both.

Some photographs of a alleged appointment in Madrid They set off the alarms, however, this has not been the only time they have met. In addition to having dinner with more friends, the model and the athlete were seen walking through the streets of Madrid.

Despite deny that any type of relationship exists on repeated occasions, the television collaborator has provided new details about Iker and her this Friday in Seville.

María José has been seen at the Antonio García fashion show, where the firm celebrated an event for his 25 years. During the event, the model was asked by the former goalkeeper.

Laughing, Suárez responded to questions about whether he is going to continue staying with Casillas: “Surely“I just don’t know.” After these words, it was commented that time would tell if something was happening between them, to which she replied: “What does time have to say? Merry Christmas everyone, I love you.”

Coinciding with such important dates, the presenter has commented that she is very busy these weeks: “I have so many plans this Christmas, really… that we commit ourselves by taking lunches, dinners, drinks… that it’s going to cost me my health because we really don’t stop at Christmas.”