Somerset Maugham liked handsome men and sad women. Its exceptional birth, in the rooms of the England Embassy in Paris, determined to some extent a way of looking at the world from a clusted territory of particularism, as elegant as foreign. … Congenital shyness was accentuated in his early orphanage Dickens’s character, young Willie was sent to England under the tutelage of his uncle Henry, Vicar in a coastal town of Kent County.

Internal student at the Canterbury School, because of that tragic change of life and the lack of affections, its low stature complex and English evil (the mother tongue had until then the French) developed a stuttering that would accompany him all his life and of which, years later, in his elegant villa of Nice, a handsome Paddy would make fun before he was successful “Gigoló of middle class for high -class ladies.” Like Conan Doyle, he managed to finish the medical career, although he never exercised, because literary success came soon.

In World War I, Maugham served in the ‘Literary Ambulance Drivers’ integrated among other elite drivers by Hemingway, Dos Passos and Cumming. At this time he also met Hxton, the first great love of a life in which there was no lack of a wife and daughter, some women and a handful of sporadic and illustrious lovers (Wells, Auden or Thomas Mann), a catalog that the most prestigious publishers already wanted.

This 2025 is 60 years of death that came involved in a sad senile disease, a sour controversy and the unfair forgetfulness. But not everyone forgot: that Venetian morning I went down; I wanted to see dawn in the Grand Canal as I read ‘The Edge of the Navage’ again. The hotel restaurant was desert at that time and the maître that had attended me on other occasions without addressing the word, skipping all the empty tables led me to the bottom of the room. Before my face of disapproval, he told me: «I think he will like it. Here Mr. Maugham sat ».

And before I could thank you for that or ask, he concluded: “Know that, although that magnificent necklace that wears were of natural pearls, would always be considered false at this table of Gritti Palace, Mrs. Gutiérrez.”