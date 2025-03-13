The Spanish Civil War broke out, first, and World War II, and with the country and the world wrapped in blood, in the RAE they forgot again from women until almost at the end of the Franco dictatorship, in 1972, a woman returned … Call at its doors. It was María Molinerauthor of the ‘Spanish use dictionary’, whose birth is now 125 years old.

She had her feat simply: “While I was alone at home, I took a pencil, a room and started to outline a dictionary.” On the other side of the ocean, where the Spanish expands, develops and enriches for six centuries, a craftsman of the beautiful words, Gabriel García Márquez affirmed, blunt: «María Moliner made a feat with very few precedents: he wrote alone the most complete, more useful, more sharp and more fun dictionary better”. But neither the Nobel’s words were enough, and despite the whirlwind unleashed in the press, María Moliner did not get the armchair.

He had his feat simply: “While I was alone at home, one afternoon I took a pencil, a room and started to outline a dictionary”

The chosen candidate was the philologist Emilio Alarcos, whose linguistic thesis only the cold of Valladolid, where he studied, could contribute to developing: the commutation for pronominal and tonic utensholes, the switching for zero, coapation, permutation and functional indexes, as well as the new denominations in the syntactic school analyzes (for debatable didactic pleasure of teachers and students) supplement and attachment.

Meanwhile, Mrs. María, on her Madrid floor of Don Quijote street, nº1 (where by the way and for the shame of Spain, there is not a single poster that remembers her) carried out her quixotic feat reviewing with tenderness and lucidity, almost like a Spanish voltaire, a corpus of words that she filled with philosophy in each meaning.

Go and read in the first edition of María Moliner the definitions of ‘Maternity’, ‘Take care’, ‘enjoy’ or ‘Spanish’. And if this seems little to them, read one of the terms that the excellent members of the RAE had not incorporated at that time in their academic dictionary; Perhaps the most appropriate word for this woman, her freedom and her intellectual rebellion: ‘Answer’: “Oppose someone objections to what is sent or indicated. Do what they tell you and don’t answer. This femininity, not feminism, is my flag.