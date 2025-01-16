I have remembered another sailor and great father, today unfortunately almost forgotten: Antonio de Ulloa, Sevillian by birth, son of the Enlightenment





We have seen the princess climb the ladder of the Elcano Frigate during maneuvers with the other midshipmen in Cádiz, the speech of a king and the tears of a father who knows very well what the sea is, the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only