Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:44



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Vox announced this Thursday the person chosen to go as number two on the list of the formation for the Regional Assembly in the regional elections on May 28. This is María José Ruiz, who was born in Cartagena in 1980. She has a degree in Psychology with a specialty in Education and Human Resources from the University of Murcia and a master’s degree in Early Care.

The new signing of Vox has been developing his professional activity in the disability sector for 20 years. She is currently the coordinator of the Astrade Association, dedicating her professional work to the care of people diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. She is a member of Atemp and regional Early Care commissions.

The formation of Santiago Abascal reports this appointment days after announcing former president Alberto Garre as number three on the list for the Autonomous Chamber. So far, the three heads of the Vox list in the Region are already known: José Angel Antelo, María José Ruiz and Alberto Garre.