María José Ros promised the voters of Ciudadanos to carry out “an external audit of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia in its first hundred days of Government to lose weight and make the regional administration more efficient.” The candidate of the orange formation to preside over the Region of Murcia explained during the presentation of her candidacy, held this Sunday in Cartagena, that Ciudadanos is committed to “knowing exactly what our tax money is spent on”, for “simplifying bureaucracy and professionalize the public administration much more, so that it is truly effective and distances itself from the political pressures of each moment”.

The regional coordinator of Cs in the Region of Murcia also presented its team, made up of Andrés Álvarez Cienfuegos, Raquel Sánchez Ruiz, Luis Ruano García, Tomás Francisco Fernández, Mª Jesús Cachorro, David A. Sánchez, Isabel Cava, Josefina García León and Cesar Augusto Giner.

The list of candidates that make up the team of María José Ros is made up of “women and men, experts in the main problems of the Region.” As Ros pointed out, “a professional profile, of a person affiliated with a liberal center political project. This is the spirit of Ciudadanos Región de Murcia, which is committed to people of prestige and recognized trajectory, outside the profiles of the professional politician without specific knowledge so common in other formations or star media signings and without experience in real problems«.

María José Ros, assured that Cs “is the only party that protects families, entrepreneurs and the self-employed, and above all the middle classes that support the welfare state but do not obtain welfare from the state.” Likewise, she stressed “that her party is the only one that will not make the citizen choose between economic development and respect for the environment, because its programs make it compatible.”