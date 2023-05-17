The candidate for the regional presidency, María José Ros Olivo, pointed out this Wednesday that the execution rate of the Next Generation funds does not reach 50% in Murcia and assured that there is too much opacity in its management during a visit to the Murcian company Soltec, accompanied by the MEP for Citizens and member of Renew Europe, Eva Poptcheva.

“Murcia has received three times more funds than in the previous year and this does not reach large or small and medium-sized companies,” said Ros. The candidate specified that “the regional Administration is the first to promote and facilitate access to this aid for SMEs to achieve the modernization that the region needs and a progressive change in the production model.”

Poptcheva, vice-president of the Commission for Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Union, declared that the management of Next Generation funds is inefficient and of very low execution. «Murcia has been assigned 620 million euros and they do not reach the real economy. They do not reach the large innovation companies that need this money and neither do they reach the end user who receives subsidies to put up their solar panels up to two years after they have been contracted », she explained.

The MEP for Citizens stressed that Spain is facing a historic opportunity because it is the one that has received the most money from recovery funds. «This is something that we cannot miss; there are deadlines to meet and excessive bureaucracy sometimes paralyzes this demand. A quick way to help innovation companies would be with tax deductions,” she pointed out.

Poptcheva, who wanted to meet the leading innovation company that has indeed received Community aid, specified other methods to execute the funds, such as using tax credits as a tool to execute the funds; work with the associations of regional employers and freelancers to send personalized information about calls that may be of interest to each of them, as is done in the Netherlands.

tolerant society



On the International Day against Homophobia, Ciudadanos claimed the need to make the Region of Murcia a safe place for LGTBI+ people. “The Region of Murcia must be tolerant, open and a place where everyone can love whomever they deem appropriate,” the orange formation said in a statement.

For María José Ros, candidate for the Presidency of the Region of Murcia, “some do not see it that way. The short, but very unstable experience in the Ministry of Education makes anyone’s hair stand on end ».

Ciudadanos also proposes an altruistic surrogate pregnancy, setting a minimum age of 25 years and a maximum of 45 years to be a parent, paying for the first fertility treatment, “always guaranteeing the best interests of the minor, and regulating, based on altruism, a reality before the one that cannot close the eyes».

“The children of altruistic surrogacy are also our children, and sometimes it is the only possibility of having children, a possibility that we cannot deny to anyone,” said María José Ros.