The Ciudadanos candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, María José Ros, announced that her party “will once again include the protection of the Mar Menor in the reform of the Statute of Autonomy so that no regional government on duty can repeal it by fast track and in this way shield our salty lagoon ».

«We challenge all the parties to rule on this autonomous reform. I am almost sure that there is someone who puts the Mar Menor on their posters, but they do it for image. As soon as Vox forces them, the one with the cartel will cede in his claims, “said Ros.

The leader of Cs in the Region also announced that “Citizens have just obtained financing from the European Parliament’s cohesion funds for the regeneration of the lagoon, something very necessary since the execution of the regional funds is less than 10%.”

The Cs candidate pointed “to bipartisanship as the true executioner of the murdered sea, since PSOE also announces and allocates a budget for the Mar Menor in the general state budget and then spends it on other things without an iota of guilt: to that I call it hypocrisy.”

María José Ros added that “the PP was forced to change its strategy with the Mar Menor due to social and media pressure, but that its original intention was to let all those who only seek their economic interest, break the Law and show themselves so in solidarity with the rest of society.