Senator María José Pizarro (Bogotá, 45 years old) is perhaps the most visible woman in the Historical Pact, the diverse left-wing coalition that supports the Government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia. She is a progressive and feminist, she heads the commission that investigates complaints of sexual harassment and abuse in the Congress of the Republic and is a negotiator in the peace process with the ELN, the last guerrilla in arms. She was also in charge, on the verge of tears, of putting the presidential sash on Petro on August 7, in an inauguration loaded with symbolism.

It occupies office 502 of the new Congress building, in the heart of Bogotá, the same one that Petro once occupied when he was a senator. At the entrance there is a poster of the presidential campaign of his father, Carlos Pizarro Leongómez. The M-19 commander who signed peace with the State was shot to death on a flight between Bogotá and Barranquilla in April 1990 when he was a candidate, barely a month and a half after handing in his weapon wrapped in a Colombian flag. She was 12 years old. She was the third candidate killed in that campaign. He em, as the guerrilla in which Petro was also a member in his youth was known, persisted in that peace agreement and was a protagonist of the Assembly that drafted the 1991 Constitution. “My father was a warrior who opened the doors to peace . And that gesture is not forgotten by Colombian society”, says María José, as everyone knows her.

Daughter of insurgents and granddaughter of soldiers, Pizarro, mother of two daughters, lived for long periods in exile, with another last name, in Ecuador, France and Spain. Trained in jewelry and plastic arts, she had to fight for her identity and exhume her father’s body twice to legally prove her kinship. She was an activist for peace and historical memory before entering politics. This process that resulted in documentaries, books and exhibitions culminates with the path to my name (Planeta), an autobiography that is preparing to launch this month at the Bogotá Book Fair.

Ask. How are the investigations of the commission against sexual abuse in Congress progressing?

Answer. We knew that it was not going to be immediate, that being able to do it well was going to take time. That despite the fact that there is curiosity in the media and public opinion, the final objective, as I said from the beginning, is that people who have been sexually harassed or abused here, in the Congress of the Republic, can present a complaint. That is the ultimate goal. But to get to that, you have to build a whole path of trust, confidentiality, legitimacy, so that people lose that fear, because we are talking about an environment of power.

Q. What have been the sabotages that you have denounced?

R. We have an awareness campaign called Rompamos el silencio, with secure channels to file complaints. Yes we have suffered a sabotage. The same day we put up the posters, several were removed. We have already made the complaints and have requested information.

Q. To whom do you attribute it?

R. What we managed to see in a video was a member of the public force who belongs to a security scheme. They have not yet told us which security scheme he belongs to, but what we do know is that he removed the poster late at night.

Q. Why hasn’t a movement like ‘Me Too’ just taken off in Colombia?

R. In the first place, because we are a very macho society that has not yet rationalized, has not generated an awareness that there are certain types of behavior that are no longer socially accepted.. Secondly, because the complaints have not prospered. Justice has not created safe and effective spaces for reporting, and that the victim is not revictimized along the way.

Q. “In no space of my life did I feel structural machismo in such a strong way as I have felt it in the Congress of the Republic,” he writes in the path to my name…

R. Congress is an absolutely masculine space, historically inhabited by men. Women have been very few. Today we are more, but it is a space in which masculine ways predominated, were constituted and formalized. The way of speaking, of relating, the power that is exercised. Sometimes there is not much awareness not even that there are women next door. When we start talking, everyone starts talking; when men speak, there is more silence. They give us less time to speak, and I’m not saying it, we did a study when I was vice president of the House of Representatives. Many times you have to adopt masculine forms to survive, when in reality it is not the natural way in which we perhaps want to do politics.

Q. Do you run away from the political label?

R. No, because politics is also an art. My detractors call me ‘la joyita’ Pizarro, as if they insulted me with that. On the contrary, I have known and understood the value of a jewel and a piece of art. Politics is the art of the word, of touching the heart and soul of the people, of moving them, of getting them to mobilize through words and actions. I do not avoid that label, what I am looking for is to dignify the exercise in which I am.

Q. In the book, he tells that he treasures the memories of the time he was in Havana with his parents, after they were released from jail in 1982. Do you still return from time to time to the memory of that photo on the beach?

R.. Yes of course. To begin with, she is at my house, so I see her every day. I took my own course, and the relationship with history is no longer painful. I feel that I am reconciling with my history when I do what I am doing, but at the same time there will always be the absence of the father.

Q. Now she is preparing to return to Cuba as a negotiator with the ELN.

R. I haven’t been to Havana since 1986, I have always felt that if I return, memory will be awakened in its most beautiful expression, because I spent my happiest moments there. And I am just going to return to finish the work in which my father died: the construction of peace in Colombia. I hope that the events that we have gone through in these months allow us to arrive with a much more certain awareness that peace is the only path, the one that Colombian society awaits.. The new generations demand to be able to train, grow, mature, grow old in a different society.

Q. Do you perceive in the ELN delegates the conviction that your father had to sign peace?

R. I think there is a different attitude than at other times in these months. That gives me peace of mind. In the negotiators, at the moment of the approach of the meeting, I feel that there is the will for peace. I wonder if it is an absolutely collective decision. It is a question they have to answer.

