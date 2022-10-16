This Sunday the World Junior Girls Golf Championship ended, with Colombia in fourth place in the classification of nations, and Maria Jose Marin as individual runner-up in the Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

Marín had a consistent pace on Sunday afternoon, coming back from a bogey on hole 3 with a birdie on hole four, then a shot over par on hole 6 and one under on hole 9, to close out the first round. on pairs.

In the second he scored a ‘bogey’ at 11, and pocketed three ‘birdies’ (12, 14 and 15), sealing the day with 70 hits (two under par).

little was missing

The Valle del Cauca player completed 284 shots in the week -four under par-, finishing second in the individual classification, only behind the Spanish Cayetana Fernandez, who registered 282 and kept the title.

The day had an interval of 46 minutes, due to adverse weather conditions: “Today was very complicated, I would say the most complicated of all, the weather was crazy, there was a time when they had to stop the game for rain and very strong wind, after that it resumed, but the wind persisted. It was a round of a lot of patience”, said Marín, after receiving his silver medal.

Sarah Torres He finished with a round of 80 strokes, registering four bogeys and two double bogeys on his card, remaining in the 40th square, with a final score of 319.

Ana Sofia Murcia had a difficult end to the championship, saving a birdie on hole 6, and hitting two bogeys (3 and 11) and four double bogeys (4, 5, 12 and 13), for a total of 82 hits in the day and a cumulative of 307, falling to the T24 box.

It was the cards of Marín and Torres that were added this Sunday for the classification by countries, where Colombia finished in fourth position, surpassed by Spain, Sweden and Taiwan. Germany edged out the local players to complete the Top-5.

