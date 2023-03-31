The Colombian María José Marín made history for South American golf: she was the only player from this part of the continent to participate in the 2023 edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and now, she is the first in history to make the cut.

After a round with ups and downs, Marín made sure, in addition to a practice round at Augusta National, to play the final round of this competition on Saturday at the prestigious course where The Masters are also held.

The 16-year-old golfer from Cali presented cards of 71 and 72 strokes between Wednesday and Thursday, which translated into the best result of a player from this side of the continent in a contest that is playing its fourth edition and in which the best amateur golfers in the world. Marín shares the ninth position.

For the first time in history, participants from Canada, Colombia and Chinese Taipei are in the final round. Congratulations Monet Chun, Maria Jose Marin, Hsin-Yu Lu and Ting-Hsuan Huang.#ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/Pu8FE1tNlx — Augusta National Women’s Amateur (@anwagolf) March 30, 2023

With this result, ‘Majo’ once again leaves the Colombian flag high in international events, in this case being part of the 30 best golfers in a tournament that up to now two other players had passed, in addition to her, but none managing to play the final round.

The two Colombians who had previously participated in the tournament were Valentina Giraldo, in the inaugural edition, in 2019, and Valery Plata, last year.

Only two Latin Americans have made the cut in ANWA

In addition to this, María José became the second Latin American golfer to achieve this performance, only preceded by the Mexican María Fassi.

After the first round, the Colombian golfer had already stated that she was fulfilling a dream and that she hoped to continue fighting within the top 10 of the tournament, something that she managed to revalidate this Thursday with a birdie on the last hole, which allowed her to secure her ninth place. and his presence on the weekend.

At the moment, the only leader of the tournament is the American Rose Zhang, who this Thursday presented an incredible card of 65 shots to reach a total of -13 and stay, with a good distance, at the top of the tournament.

This Friday, the tournament will have a break for the golfers to visit the emblematic Augusta National Golf Club and on Saturday it will have its final round, on the same course.

