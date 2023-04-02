The Colombian María José Marín signed the best result in history for a Colombian in Augusta National Women’s Amateur, an event that was held until this Saturday at the emblematic Augusta National Golf Club.

The 16-year-old golfer from Cali, who participated for the first time in this contest and made history after becoming the first South American golfer to make the cut.

Marín finished in 14th place in the competition after signing a card of 76 shots, for a total of +3 throughout the three days of competition.

The balance of María José Marín after playing in Augusta

“This was a wonderful experience. Being able to compete in this edition of the ANWA, getting here was quite a challenge and competing with the best fans in the world was an even bigger challenge,” said Marín.

“Taking into account that it was in the Augusta National field, that the field conditions were not easy at all, it felt very good to be here, where I had always dreamed of it,” added María José. It should be remembered that the last round of the tournament was Suspended for a while due to bad weather.

“I feel very good when people see me play, I just have to play my golf and I don’t have to pay attention to what’s around me, so I feel very comfortable playing with the public and at this level,” she said.

The American Rose Zhang was left with the victory, defeating her compatriot Jenny Bae in a playoff, after equalizing in first place with 207 shots, nine under par.

In August 2023, María José Marín will leave for the University of Arkansas, where she will begin her accounting career, however, she will continue preparing for the next challenges on her agenda, including the US Girls Junior and some other events that will appear. for the best amateur player in Latin America.

