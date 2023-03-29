At only 16 years old, María José Marín has a career with great projection representing Colombian golf. And starting this Wednesday, he will have another huge milestone: playing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, one of the most important amateur tournaments in the world.

The organizers are the same as the Masters and this women’s event is a milestone in the history of women’s golf. It should be remembered that the Augusta National Golf Club did not accept women as members until 2012. Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice was one of the first admitted.

Only until 2018, with the arrival of Fred Ridley as president of the club, did the possibility of playing a women’s tournament open up. And in 2019 the first edition was held.

“It is a very important thing. Golf is expanding and opening up to more things. They already allowed us entry to Augusta National, which is quite a big step, that motivates more to play. Anyone who is given the opportunity to step on it, due to his good performance, will motivate anyone, ”Marín was honest, in a chat with EL TIEMPO.

The mythical field where the Masters is played only receives the last round of the tournament. The first three days (Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday) are played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club. But on Friday there is a practice round at Augusta National for all the participants.

Marïa José Marín’s goal: make it to the weekend

Two Colombians have already participated in the contest: Valentina Giraldo, in 2019, and Valery Plata, last year. Marín seeks to be the first to reach the weekend and tour the Campo de las Azaleas.

“The feelings cannot be described. Since I was little I have wanted to step on that field, be close to it, and now it is close to being a reality. I feel excited, very lucky and proud to be in this tournament, at such a young age,” said Marín, one of the 72 participants in a tournament that is only accessible by invitation from the organization.

“I started watching the Masters since I was 8, 9 years old. The atmosphere in my house is Masters week, everyone is watching the Masters, we see it on television. There are moments that marked me, like Jordan Spieth’s victory, that Tiger Woods won again ”, remembered.

Photo: Colombian Golf Federation

María José is very motivated just by the possibility of going around the pitch. “What excites me the most is being able to step on the 12th hole and the 16th hole, being able to play it, being able to make a shot equal to that of the professionals or at least recreate a shot, with a flag to the left on the 12th hole… Everything excites me! excited!” he said.

He does not remember when he was given his first bag, but the photographic record does not lie: before he was 4 years old he already had his own equipment. “My dad’s influence is quite big, he was the one who introduced me indirectly. I don’t know if it was strategy or I don’t know how to take it… he was a very good amateur golfer. He would practice, I would stand next to him and try to hit him with his sticks. Later they began to induce me more and more, they bought me my first team and from there I was hooked ”, he pointed out.

At the age of 8 she was already a national children’s champion. “She was one of the smallest in the category, I had barely turned 9, she was the smallest in height, the shortest in punch. I won it with some superscores, I did 75-74-73-73, it was incredible. That was in La Sabana, which is not a simple field at all, ”she recalled.

The new generation of women’s golf



Marín, along with Valery Plata, lead the generation that hopes to take the baton from Colombian women’s golf. They were already together in the Andes Cup, which they won, and in the Amateur World Cup in France. And they had a one-on-one in the Women’s Amateur Latin America, in 2021, which won Silver, but in which they made it 1-2.

“With Valery I did not have much opportunity to share. When I had two, three tournaments that I shared with her, which was the Andes Cup in Chile, the WALA two years ago and the Amateur World Cup in France. That WALA existed that competitiveness between the two, but what matters is that we leave the name of Colombia high. I had many experiences from that WALA that I still apply today, I had just turned 15,” she said.

The women’s Mexican Open stands out as one of the tournaments she enjoyed winning the most: María José was born in Mexico, her mother’s native country. But she is Colombian by upbringing and heart. Marín will soon go to the United States to study. She has a scholarship to study accounting at the University of Arkansas. She wants to make her career in college golf and then think about professionalism. For now, the illusion is to set foot on Augusta National on Sunday.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

