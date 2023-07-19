Maria Jose Lora In 2017, she became the winner of the beauty pageant Miss Grand International, an achievement that no Peruvian model has been able to achieve so far. Likewise, the trujillana was also chosen as the first South American to win the reign.

Although many would have believed that María José Lora would follow the path of modeling, after the important triumph, the former beauty queen dedicates her days to other activities far from her homeland, since she now lives in the United States. We tell you more details of her life.

What happened to María José Lora, the only Peruvian who won the Miss Grand International?

Maria Jose Lora Loayza At present, she is not actively engaged in modeling, since is dedicated to her work as a real estate agent in the US. According to his Instagram profile, he works in real estate with The Sunny Narang Group in Los Angeles.

María José Lora works in the United States and celebrates her achievements on her Instagram account. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Capture

Miss Grand International 2017 has studies in business administration at Irvine Valley College. She is also married and has a small son, the fruit of her love with her husband. However, although María José Lora is not as active as she was before on the catwalks, she is a special guest at some beauty pageants. The last of them was Miss Grand Ecuador.

In the same way, María José Lora always remembers the time she was crowned absolute sovereign of Miss Grand International six years ago. It should be noted that on this occasion our representative for this crown will be Luciana Fuster.

