born ago 35 years in VeracruzMaría José López is a well-known diva in the social networksis a model and successful businesswoman who knows how to combine his activities and Instagram accumulate little more than one million 166 thousand followersthanks to the fact that he shares moments of his life, his trips and his vacations all over the world.

With measures 90-70-109, Maria Jose Lopez stands out in the business world, thanks to his ambition and leadership. She is part of the iadult entertainment industrywho buy your content online and delight in your attractive photos on social networks.

Although it is very peculiar work activityshe feels happy to be her own boss, she admires herself and never stops fighting to set an example for other women, who no matter what they do, they must do it with great passion and a great desire to excel in it. world.

A unique beauty Instagram majolopezmalo

Tasty of the good musictravel and food, this beauty shows off every trip, among her best skills are being honest, her sincerity and her hard work, which has given her success over the years.