ABC Cultural accompanies María José Llergo to Pozoblanco and travels from her hand her homeland. Cordoba singer and songwriter reviews her open heart life, starting with her childhood, “beautiful and hard at the same time”, and the figure of her … Abuelo Pepe, essential in his career: “He taught me to translate my feelings into songs, to transform pain into beauty instead of ending the world,” he confesses. We drew in the roots of his art that has revolutionized flamenco and has given great international prestige.

On the other hand, the critics of the supplement explore some of the most relevant titles, recently. Among others, in narrative, the expected new novel by Sara Mesa, ‘opposition’ (Anagrama), where Larra’s witness and his “return tomorrow”; ‘El Buscavidas’ (impediment). Walter Tevis’s novel on pool and its symbolism is translated into Spanish, taken to the cinema in a famous film starring Paul Newman; ‘The bee bite’ (Anagrama) by Paul Murray. The Irish author recounts the fall of the Barnes, a happy family determined to be the opposite; ‘I want ashes for my house’ (Errata Naturae), a work in which the Russian writer and activist Daria Serenko intertwined in a great frieze stories and testimonies of reprisals like her by the Putin regime; E ‘Inés and Los eldes’ (Almuzara), emotional novel by Diego Martínez Torrón for all ages.

We also interviewed the Venezuelan based in Spain Rodrigo Blanco Calderón, following the publication of ‘Venecos’ (foam pages), his fifth book of stories, whose criticism we also offer. Among other reflections, Blanco Calderón states: “In Venezuela there has been a massacre like Syria’s, but it is not perceived.”

In essay, ‘Sugar’ (Ariel). The historian Ulbe Bosma rigorously explores the story of a product accrued in a luxury and addiction article; ‘The singularity is closer’ (Deusto), by Ray Kurzweil, who argues that we are already in a time of merger between artificial intelligence and ours; and ‘the river’ (Cabaret Voltaire), the amazing memoirs of a unique character, Alfredo Gómez Morel, abandoned by his mother prostitute at three months. In poetry, ‘miserable old age’ (visor), by Luis Antonio de Villena,

The art section opens its pages with the collective exhibition ‘you have to do with it. The autonomy of color in abstract art ‘, which raises such autonomy to the category of masterpiece. The appointment at the Juan March Foundation in Madrid until June 8. Likewise, among others, it deals with the following exhibitions: ‘Blind’, by the artist Carlos Aires, who, in the Madrid Gallery Sabrina Amrani, offers us an enlarged version of his famous installation, with which he criticizes the blindness of today’s society; ‘A life in a few lines’, dedicated to Huguette Caland; and ‘Resignications’, which star Concha Jerez and José Iges.

The signatures of Jorge Fernández Díaz; the academic Salvador Gutiérrez Ordóñez; Jesús García Calero; Carlos Aganzo, Javier Villuendas, Edu Galán, Javier Díaz-Guardiola, and Rebeca Argudo, along with a new story of the series ‘Because you’, due to Rodrigo Cortés, complete an unmissable number.