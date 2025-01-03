Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park is a public altar of freedom of expression in this London park. Anyone, with prepared text or improvising on the fly, can defend an idea or generate a debate. It is only required that the laws not be violated. Nothing is said about the elegance of the speaker. I’m afraid that we Spaniards are starting to have a similar thing on the televised balconies of Puerta del Sol. The difference is that not everyone can access the viewpoints overlooking the Government clock – I read that is what it is officially called. I promise you that I am not making a joke, that is for the comedians of that night. Or preachers. Public speaking gurus say that the best way to engage your audience is to tell them something funny. Ending the year laughing seems to me to be a very healthy thing, but I’m beginning to fear that humor is used not to help us disconnect but to, you know, make the night’s nonsense better. It is clear that there are things that are getting out of hand. About presenting a lifelong ‘star’ dress as protection for childhood… I certainly don’t get the moral. I only warn so that we don’t regret it later. That said, you see me, gossiping about women’s dresses and bodies. They will tell you that we are moving forward, but we are not moving from the stale debate at the drink and cigar table. With the bell ringing show we have a format problem. I start with the continent. I don’t know, for example, the stunning boy-girl pairing, doesn’t that seem too traditional to you? Lalachus is right about regulatory bodies, but it is not clear to me why fight against some stereotypes and not others. By the way, how pretty, please. Breaking such a custom I understand is a crazy mess, because what do you do, put two girls? Two boys? All wrong. Sometimes, staying in the cliché is how comfortable it is, right? The same thing happens to me with the stage. The centrality of Madrid is very good, the capital is the capital, but TVE, except for a couple of years – one in Galicia, another in Tenerife, and maybe I missed some… -, only rings the bells at Puerta del Sol. Yes We are inclusive, because we are also provincial, right? Of course it is cheaper to make the presenters say Happy New Year in the co-official languages ​​than to move the beach bar… With the content you can see what we have going on. The heifer thing is funny. Because deep down, we all think of Ramón. And in his cape. It was a way of remembering that style was somewhere else. I’ve seen something about the Javis house. That Anne appeared and Rosalía sang. It is said that the grapes in Puerta del Sol began as a protest-satire against the rich who ate them, at elegant parties, in their homes. There we continue. And those who want the party for free, put up with the sermon.

