Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died on December 28. His wife, Cynthia Martínez, and his two children traveled from Spain to say goodbye to the legendary artist. They preferred to watch him privately in the parish Our Lady of Fatima; However, they surprised the fans who came to the place shortly before he was transferred for cremation. What happened? Find out all the details in this note.

How did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's daughter react at her father's wake?

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz left this world due to cardiac arrest. Cytnthia Martínez and two of her children were in Spain due to the Christmas festivities, but as soon as they heard the sad news, they returned to Lima.

After the mass in honor of the singer's memory, Cynthia Martinezand his three children decided to go out to thank Pedro's followers, who were outside the Our Lady of Fátima parish. Only a small group of fans were able to enter the venue because it was a private wake.

One of the points that surprised the most was the reaction of Maria José Suárez-Vértiz, daughter of the interpreter of 'When you think about returning', who struggled to contain her tears, but in the end she could not help but break down due to the emotion of the moment.

What did Cynthia Martínez say about her husband, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Cynthia MartinezHe was from very early on in theVirgin of Fatima church to say goodbye to her husband, Pedro Suárez-Vértizreceiving the condolences of friends and family, who showed up to say goodbye to the national rocker.

“We are all going to miss him here, but we will worship as we have always done. And he is happy because he is seeing all of us, all of us who love him, thank you for coming,” said Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wife.

What illness did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

Pedro Suárez-VértizHe moved away from the stage during the last decade due to a rare illness that prevented him from speaking normally. This disease affected his motor skills, causing him to be unable to sing or move.

What was Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's last Christmas like?

Patricio Suárez-VértizHe spoke on December 28 about the sad loss of the national rock idol. Here he told how he spent the recent Christmas festivities with the leader of Arena Hash.

“He was very happy with everyone. He made us drink wine and eat double meals, he liked us to eat. He was a giver, he was happy seeing everyone happy. We have to celebrate his life and be happy with him,” Patricio told Canal N.

