She has been mayor of Valencia for 48 hours and María José Catalá, from the PP, has condemned gender violence against women: “Lessons on gender violence, none. Not even Carlos Mazon [virtual presidente de la Generalitat] nor I can be more convinced of the fight against this scourge. Let no one doubt that we are going to fight it emphatically. Here and in the Government of the Nation”, has resoundingly assured in the new edition of SER meetings, organized in collaboration with EL PAÍS, this Monday in Valencia.

Catalá has insisted that she has a mother, sister and a daughter and “to think that I am tolerant of gender violence is absurd. The most harmful law against women has not been made by the PP”, he added in reference to the rule of “yes only is yes”, promoted by the Government of the PSOE and Unides Podem and responding to the statements last week of the regional deputy from Vox, José María Llanos, who will be a partner in the government of Mazón at the head of the Generalitat, where he denied that sexist violence exists.

To questions from the regional director of Cadena SER and delegate of Prisa Media in the Valencian Community, Bernardo Guzmán, the mayoress of Valencia has acknowledged that her predecessor, Joan Ribó, mayor for the last eight years, has made it easier for her to land in office , with a “friendly and cordial” transfer of powers. “I think that Compromís has assumed defeat with sportsmanship”, she has affirmed while she has promised to celebrate the Gay Games in 2026, an event achieved by the previous local government of Compromís and the PSPV.

Catalá, who has set up a provisional government cabinet to tackle the capital’s priorities as soon as possible, regretted that unlike city councils, where the list with the most votes can govern in a minority, this is not possible in the autonomous communities or in the Government of Spain. “Agreements have been necessary to comply with the investiture calendar,” he said of the government pact between PP and Vox.

The virtual president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, in a new edition of Encuentros SER, organized in collaboration with EL PAÍS. Monica Torres

The mayoress wants to govern in a minority and has announced that she will meet with all the political groups of the corporation to find out their disposition. “I am aware that I need 17 votes in plenary because the City Council needs stability. I already have my government, my 13 councilors, and from there I am going to see what political scenario each group is on. I have supported Compromís in matters related to the covid or as green capital in 2024 and my rings have not fallen”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

From her first gestures as mayoress, Catalá has defended the return of the image of the Virgen de los Desamparados to the noble floor of the City Hall or that the flag of the Senyera enter the Cathedral again on October 9. “I have always respected traditions and have never been intolerant of other beliefs; I’m just going to apply common sense.”

Catalá has criticized the previous left-wing government for having stopped investing 800 million euros in recent years, which, according to what he has said, has gone to reduce the municipal debt. “They have no other choice”, he assured, to then announce that he will do everything necessary to invest the remaining 300 million euros that the Valencian council has today before the end of the year. He has also announced that the first thing he will do will be to unify activity and construction licenses to streamline municipal management and will reinforce the staff in the Municipal Register, license authorization and citizen security departments.

Regarding mobility policies, Catalá has reneged on the tactical urbanism that the previous government has launched to pedestrianize large areas of the city, and has announced that bike lanes will be reviewed on those large avenues where technicians do not consider them safe. On the other hand, she recalled that during her time as mayor of Torrent, a town in the Valencia metropolitan area, she was a pioneer in pedestrianization policies.

The councilor has defended the northern expansion of the port of Valencia, arguing that the environmental impact statement, made by technicians, establishes corrective measures that make it viable. “There is no need to generate a debate between the port and the city,” she declared while showing her commitment to the regression of urban beaches in the south or the impact on the Albufera Natural Park.

Regarding the situation of the Valencia Football Club, owned by the Singaporean Peter Lim, against whom the fans have called several protests for him to leave, Catalá has said that he will be transparent and will share his proposals with all the political groups in the City Council. “We can push, force, pressure… And we must go hand in hand with the Generalitat”, he concluded.