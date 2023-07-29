Urbanism also has its hemispheres. The look of an architect like Maria João Teles-Grilo, who was born in Lubango, Angola, 63 years ago, and is a specialist in modernism, has nothing to do with that of a European colleague. During a conference on the Angolan reality held in Lisbon, Teles-Grilo stressed that two thirds of the population already lives in informal settlements (from favelas to neighborhoods without urban planning) and that the figure will grow to 70% in 2050. It is a phenomenon that conventional urbanism tries to ignore or knock down, also out of rejection of misery. “You have to face these realities in another way,” he defended.

Ask. Has architecture neglected African tradition in the past?

Answer. Yes. In colonized countries what was considered architecture was European. The 20th century was a time of solid societies and African architecture has characteristics linked to an ephemeral world.

Q. Is there also discrimination in architecture?

R. It is made by people and societies have hierarchies and categorizations, ranging from race to social class, work and geography itself. There are concepts of countries that are worth more and countries that are worth less, people that are worth more and people that are worth less. In architecture and urbanism there is a transposition of this social understanding. Cities reflect the societies they have.

Q. Study the phenomenon of self-construction.

R. I study two things. Being from a country that was a colony, part of my work has to do with the investigation of the modern movement, beautiful in the case of Angola. Another part has to do with the large territorial patches of cities that are determined by self-construction. In this capitalist and neoliberal world, very few people have access to a series of demands imposed by the formalism of life. In Angola, for example, only 10% of the population can request a loan to buy a house. This excludes a part of the middle class. I never bought a house. It is increasingly difficult for people to meet the requirements to have a loan. People found a solution by their own means to guarantee their habitability to a minimum.

Q. How should urbanism be related to this reality that will grow more?

R. In the 20th century there was a messianic sense of architecture and urbanism. There was a link between the power of architects and urban planners who designed cities on the board with places where we lived or where we had fun, articulated with political power and people adapted to that. All this was done in a slow time. The current acceleration has nothing to do with the 20th century. The great fragility of employment and housing freed people from that messianic sense and became independent, although there is resistance from these concepts that dominated the 20th century. Today, the participatory power of the citizenry begins to be a path.

Q. He says that Europe is a bubble. Is it still the continent that decides the paths of urbanism?

R. Not at all. The only visionary European architect is Rem Koolhaas. What is happening in Europe is more of the same, well done, but it is not a visionary review of what the world needs. Those things are in architects from South America, Asia and some Arab countries. The reinvention of the future for what the world needs in these disciplines is not in Europe.

Q. Is it related to the fact that Europe does not have self-built cities?

R. It has to do with that, of course. But also because Europe continues to be the continent of welfare states, better or worse, sensitive to poverty or misery, with democracies. On the other hand, comfort is lulling and Europe is a continent of the petty bourgeoisie. I find Europe too well off in mental and physical terms. That doesn’t push people to the forefront.

Q. How do you see Africa?

R. Being a continent with a young population, Africa is the future. If we compare aging European cities with a continent of great youth and everything that is associated with it, strength, dynamism, joy, transformation and utopia, added to potentially rich countries, it would be an extraordinary combination, but it does not happen. We have fascist governments, horrible leaders, who end up gagging the possibility of a bright future, although there are places in Africa where the future has a different luminosity than Europe. South Africa is a brilliant cultural and intellectual powerhouse. Senegal is a country of philosophers, although it is now in crisis. Every two years the most extraordinary congress in the world is held in Senegal, all African creators and thinkers meet there to think about giving the future a future. There are these pockets, even though domination continues to be Eurocentric and the world continues to be white and masculine.

Q. Now that you live in Europe, what do you think about the speeches against immigration?

R. The peoples never had memory, which is something very serious. If they did, we would not be back in a time of pre-fascism in Europe. After the misfortunes of the world wars and the Balkan war, people do not learn and can take the same disastrous steps towards the abyss. It is what we are experiencing at this moment. The Europeans have forgotten that after the First and Second World War they shipped, wretched and ragged, to South America and Africa. The Americans and the Africans welcomed them, helped them and let them have a future. This has been completely forgotten, it is a great cruelty now that the movement is in the opposite direction. The least that Europe could do, if it had a modicum of conscience, is to think that now is the time to receive those who received it for years. It seems inhuman to me. All the fascisms and these pre-fascisms that we are in were accompanied by racist, xenophobic movements. They are things that history already wrote. It’s all said and written. You just have to read a little and think. All this has already happened and will happen again in a tragic way.

Q. Do you think history repeats itself?

R. Completely. Strangely. Stupidly, I would say.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.