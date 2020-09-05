Maria João Pires (Lisbon, 1944) doesn’t often look again. “I am disconnected from the previous,” he says. That’s the reason she doesn’t suppose to pay a lot consideration to the lately launched field that brings collectively her full discography with Deutsche Grammophon, her label. “I simply hope you do not discover it too unhealthy …”, he says. It could be uncommon, as a result of it might imply ruining what has been one of the crucial good trajectories of latest piano. Data, okay, they have been one thing you needed to depend on for some time to construct careers. Now they’ve turn into a timeless rarity that, nonetheless, once they seem like this, as a compendium, they offer an thought of ​​the solidity and legacy of some chosen ones.

And Maria João Pires is. It got here to mark an period as a counterpoint and continues to take action. Her mere presence, her willpower, responds to a agency will to impose delicacy and search spontaneity in an artwork that’s too encrusted inside buildings, units and damaging dynamics that terrify her: “Competing, in artwork, has turn into a illness”, He says.

He is aware of it as a result of he has suffered it. He regrets it however will not be resigned. He is been preventing it a lifetime, in reality. The primary time he acted he was 4 years previous. He doesn’t keep in mind it exactly and, for a time, has needed to resort to the reminiscence of witnesses, similar to his mom and sisters. “I do know that I had a nasty time, that I didn’t prefer it, it was a damaging expertise, nevertheless it didn’t result in trauma. They inform me that they felt very tense and defensive ”. How did you resolve it? “I’ve not solved it, I’ve accepted it,” he says. To do that, she has needed to shed that a part of the ego that by some means convinces somebody to get on stage to provide. “It’s not like that, you do it to share. You flip it right into a communion with the general public, who does their half. That joint duty takes stress off him, in my case. “

Once you attend one in all his recitals or his live shows, you’re feeling that seek for simplicity alien to something that has to do with any feeling of superiority. It’s a sensible query, in her case: “Every part that’s not helpful, is left over.” A high quality that stands out in composers like Mozart or Schubert: “They’re complicated, however not sophisticated,” he distinguishes.

The primary, many individuals imagine, has one thing mysterious. Nevertheless it is a component that Pires is aware of the right way to determine and explains: “For me, it merely consists in that it belongs to the sphere of nature itself. Like the sunshine, the moon, the solar. That’s the reason it escapes us. Nonetheless, what Schubert expresses is one other kind of nature: human. The sensation of pleasure and loss, the necessity for acceptance. It’s totally different”. Beethoven, however, represents for Pires a fusion of each. “Search for a connection between the universe and the human being, the consciousness of being somebody, the ego in entrance of every thing.”

In every of them and earlier than, since Bach, Pires investigates the essences of an intrinsic and pure continuity. Touring with this interpreter by the historical past of music by her recording legacy is to interrupt boundaries, construct bridges of types that comply with each other, circulation … And never a lot enter the 20 th century or the contemporaries: “I prefer to take heed to them, I’ve an issue with studying his scores, it’s not definitely worth the effort. In addition to, why would I become involved if others do it so nicely?

She believes that she ought to now focus extra on different points: pedagogy, for instance. He has at all times taught, in reality he arrange a middle in Belgais, close to the border with Spain, to advertise his personal imaginative and prescient, alien to elitism: “Beethoven wished his music to be heard by everybody and it has turn into one thing restricted. Any longer, society should mirror on the right way to share it stay with a larger variety of individuals, not closed in auditoriums, theaters and areas wherein solely a minority has the precise to take pleasure in their stars, that promotes an undesirable egocentricity ” .

It’s one thing that he has fought since his musical phalanstery in Belgium, however has suffered many ups and downs. From the utopian perfect that it pursued in its beginnings, it has really turn into potential, the place in the present day, within the midst of a pandemic, it presents lessons on the Web: “I like doing it, it dismantles exclusivity. I do not know who involves attend them and who does not, there are not any filters ”. This responds indirectly to the founding spirit of its educating heart: “We created it to suppose collectively, outdoors of our respective individualities, in palpable options for artwork, sustainability, the connection with nature, music.” Particularly to coach with different values ​​in a particular, shut, rural atmosphere. She constructed it centered on her obsession in opposition to aggressive drift, oblivious to creativity and tending in the direction of a conservative imaginative and prescient of music. “Artwork is the alternative of competitors. In the event you compete, do not imagine, ”says Pires.

He doesn’t know when the musicians ended up there. “Maybe as a result of affect of a sure American imaginative and prescient. They have been pushed to try this greater than to be taught collectively and share or make mates ”. Every part modified dramatically 30 or 40 years in the past, the pianist believes. “The scholars turned worse than robots, they have been compelled to hate one another, to not be part of.” Over time, nothing has improved: “Now we’re within the worst second, we’ve got misplaced the essence of the inventive feeling, which comes from love, from serving to, from having fun with being collectively, from making the opposite joyful… Not from a closed ego: thus it doesn’t exist, it doesn’t exist, it have to be opened.

Maybe this disaster of which we nonetheless have no idea the results will change it. He hopes so. One thing should bury, in line with her, this perverse dynamic: “Nothing is stimulated aside from the starvation for triumph with out the necessity to uncover, with out the meals that this suggests. It’s an angle that goes in opposition to the very essence of music. They imagine that they promote alternatives and they don’t. They play like machines, they put together to go well with the tastes and preferences of the jurors. If that is good, I do not perceive something, I am getting previous, ”she says.

Musicians are taught to hunt safety in opposition to threat, feedback the interpreter: “As in the event that they made a life coverage in order that nothing occurs to them, when being an artist is the alternative: assuming and accepting all dangers. And that is so as a result of they’re skilled to win. Successful doesn’t suggest taking dangers, it represents simply the alternative. In sports activities, it could be price it, in artwork, no ”.

And so it occurs in different sides of life, therefore I demand a creative and complete schooling to cease it. “It additionally occurs with the human being in opposition to nature and the atmosphere: many destroy to win and they don’t care what they destroy and their penalties. If it impacts human lives or life itself. I don’t need to be damaging as a result of a door opens to us with what this pandemic has introduced us. Issues, as they have been, weren’t working. We should discover different methods out ”.

Full Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon. Maria João Pires. DG 4838880. 38 CD