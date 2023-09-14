Ethan Hawke was asked by his first agent to get his teeth fixed. He said no. He wanted to look like a real human being. In the promotion of strange way of life, surrounded by young actors, bars, models, he was the only one whose smile did not seem like the result of tiling in easy deadlines. Not only does he resist the wave of dental homogenization that is sweeping us, although the list of rebellious celebrities is short. The oldest people in the area will remember that there was a time when it was possible to see dissident smiles on television, non-normative rednecks, and wild canines that didn’t look like the keys of a Steinway. Even some slightly dented pieces and tones beyond nuclear white, because, as they say Felix Rotaeta said, life stains.

This is confirmed by the archive images with which the farewell to María Jiménez has been illustrated. I’m not going to say that her hyperbolic attractiveness resided in her unmistakable teeth, but I will say that those teeth were the reflection of an unruly personality and said a lot without any sound passing through them. As certain as today they would be impossible.

Veneers and whitening are the new Botox, a rite of passage that no one behind the screen can resist. You just have to take a stroll around the grill. There are dentures in Arusers —I do not recommend viewing them without dark glasses, it is like looking directly at the sun— that could illuminate a medium-sized football stadium. And they are not a rarity. An absolutely unrealistic standard of supposed dental beauty has been imposed to which one can only aspire through a checkbook. Those Ross Geller teeth that lit up in the dark after an overdose of bleach no longer work as they should. gag, are the norm. María Jiménez was an unrepeatable artist, no one doubts it; Her teeth are too.

