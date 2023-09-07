Few sang in spite with such truth. Others and others contributed more gifted voices, but she told it better. She there she left her heart and related it. “It’s over, because I proposed it and suffered. / And now my world is another ”, she roared in her song flag, It’s over, today the motto of feminist struggles. María Jiménez has passed away this Thursday at the age of 73 in Triana (Seville), as reported by her family. “With deep sadness and pain in our hearts, we say goodbye today to María Jiménez, a woman loved and respected for her unwavering commitment to her family, friends, and her admirers. An indomitable spirit, an overwhelming personality, a strong and courageous woman who fought against all adversities beyond imagination,” her son, Alejandro Jiménez, said in the statement. The singer had suffered two cancers in recent times, one of the breast and the other of the throat, and in 2019 she was in a coma for several days after an intestinal operation.

A dominator of the stage, brash and visceral, she’s built a colossal career since the mid-’70s with a wild voice and non-negotiable poise. Her first producer, Gonzalo García Pelayo, with whom she recorded her debut album in 1976 (titled Maria Jimenez), He said of her: “Maria did not put anything in front of her. She could with everything. She was capable of singing bulerías up to zarzuela ”. She interpreted many genres (songs, rancheras, pop, ballads, bulerías…), always with a flamenco and racial performance. But where she behaved best was in her rumba, interpreted with “the entrails”, as she said. “I’m like Bambino but with boobs. I have been guided by the heart, the head is there to put on a hat ”, she affirmed, in one of her many glorious phrases. In the first decade of the 2000s, her figure was promoted thanks to the collaborations and the claim by The Mechanical Goat (Shopping list was number one in sales), Estopa or Joaquín Sabina. She was also an example of a fighting woman at a time when it was too common for men to have very long hands. She narrated it in her songs and in interviews: she married the actor Pepe Sancho twice and when she separated she denounced him for mistreatment.

More information

María Jiménez (Seville, 1950) was born into a family with hardly any financial resources. She lived with her parents and her two brothers in a room without a bathroom in the Triana neighborhood. They went out to relieve themselves in community toilets. At the age of 11, she began working as a “maid”, as it was called in the sixties, cleaning houses for middle-class families in Seville. None of those close to her had musical aptitudes. The radio was the main source of her musical knowledge.

As a teenager she moved to Barcelona, ​​also as a domestic worker, and there she began to work in some flamenco tablaos. Her claw in her interpretation drew attention among tourists and locals. Soon she returned to Seville and intensified her presence on small stages. It was when the producer Gonzalo García Pelayo contacted her and proposed to record an album of hers. García Pelayo had founded the Gong label, the base of operations for Andalusian rock: Triana, Gualberto, Lole and Manuel… A Jiménez also fit in there, who at the age of 25 had already been training in tablaos for a decade.

María Jiménez in a performance in 1980. Pablo Julia

Whenever García Pelayo is asked to choose the best record he has produced from his extensive catalogue, he opts for the first by María Jiménez. Two years later, in 1978, he published his second full length, which includes It’s over, perhaps his most popular song and where he narrates, with that mixture of anger and firmness in which he performed so well, the end of an abusive relationship. It was the golden age of rumba rock, with Los Chichos, Los Chunguitos, Las Grecas and María Jiménez as number one on the radio formula and playing at all fairs. Jiménez’s contribution went beyond the musical: her vocal style was imperious and in her lyrics they exuded an eroticism absent of modesty. Let’s remember that it was a time when some of the Franco regime’s idioms were still in force.

María Jiménez, in a performance in the Sevilla II prison, in September 2005. PEREZ CAPE

Jiménez continued editing works, almost one per year. The eighties and nineties were not good for her style, but she never gave up and always offered hurricane performances, as well as explosive interviews: an authentic and unfiltered woman. She only fell apart in the mid-1980s, when her 16-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident.

His resurrection in the 2000s was spectacular. First it was El Lichis, leader of La Cabra Mecánica, who promoted it by sharing Shopping list. Then, in 2002, he met Gonzalo García Pelayo again, who suggested that he record an album with versions by Joaquín Sabina, Where it hurts the most (Sings for Sabina). In another of her phrases planted with her, when they asked her to gloss over the figure of Sabina, putting her in the background, she said: “When Sabina got drunk, she sang for María Jiménez.” She offered an even more powerful take on tracks like 19 days and 500 nights either melancholy street.

With almost 50 years of musical career, the singer, dancer and actress has left twenty albums, as well as roles in films (Forgive me love, I whore either The managers) and television series (Hostal Royal Manzanares or Love in troubled times). Among her recognitions, she was awarded in 2022 with the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, awarded by the Ministry of Culture, and also the Medal of the City of Seville, the Gold Badge of Chiclana, the Andalusia Excellence Award or the distinction at the Radiolé Awards. Numerous personalities have wanted to fire the singer since early in the morning. many, like the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the Minister of Culture, Miguel Iceta, highlighting his feminist profile. Like the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who has written: “The work of María Jiménez is part of our collective history. She is a pioneer in raising her voice for freedom, equality and against the mistreatment of women, her It’s over he was an encouragement and an example against machismo. All my love to your loved ones.”

The last work of María Jiménez was published in 2020 and was titled Life my way. The star song is My way, a flamenco version of the theme my way that Frank Sinatra popularized and that functions as a living testament to the hectic life of María Jiménez: “I’m looking back and I can see my entire life. / And I know that I am at peace, because I lived it in my own way”.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe