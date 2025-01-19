with permission
In the middle of the afternoon on Friday, the former president of Telefónica, Álvarez-Pallete, was summoned to Moncloa, along with De la Rocha, the Arabs of STC and Ángel Simón, to receive the long-awaited message, firm, direct and seamless from Sánchez : your reign is over. And Murtra’s begins, at the head of what will be the macro business project dreamed of around Telefónica, Indra and Hispasat of sanchismo
#María #Jesús #Pérez #plan #activated #Murtras #Telefónica #national #champion #Sánchez #era
