Since the Moncloa they have not ceased their obsessive effort of conquer everything conquered Since he was occupied by his current tenant back in June 2018, a process that has accelerated by leaps and bounds from the scare of the last elections … General, in July 2023, which was accentuated more if possible after the results of the Galicians and then shot what came out of the Basque and Catalan polls. A non -stop hear: Constitutional Court, State Council, State Attorney General, CIS, Court of Accounts, CNMC, CNMV, RTVE, EFE, HAV, RENFE, PARADORES, POROROS, AENA, INDRA, HISPASAT, HYPODROME OF THE ZARZUELA. .. Without forgetting its armed investment arm, Adalid of Reconquista in the private sphere, the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI).

Today, political drift smells at the end of the cycle and by then the PSOE wants to leave tied and Well tied the business map of Spain. Then, when those who arrive behind try to change things only companies will have to be put in claim and raise it as a governance scandal, especially with the camouflaged independents, so that the Lampedusian Sanchist gyro so that nothing can change. The usual, come on.

Well, I reiterate, almost the public, the plan for the private productive fabric has not been left behind, and today with the most pressured time that the assaults are ever piled up. And, after years presuming to have a regulatory shield that guaranteed the stability and autonomy of our strategic companies, it has been essentially essential to put the government itself in the guts of those same companies to preserve them before the dark desires of evil external invaders. In the end, for Sánchez ‘the Reconquistador’ and his the fat dog, which the latter does not stay behind, no. As an example, the transport ministers, Óscar Puente, and Economics, Carlos Body, who long for their own ‘political’ national champion, and why not? If one insists, and follows, and has the support of who has to have it, he gets it.

I already wrote that the example to follow was going to be a telephone, then a mere ad, but also the signal rather than enough of those that were clearly their intentions. The key: deception as ‘modus operandi’ to new travel companions. They were put on a tray. A white gentleman as closely as possible to the SEPI but private. Reason: The world La Caixa Leaded, still, by Isidro Fainé, and his own armed arm: Ángel Simón; Opening the way to the body chaired by Belén Gualda. The result already knows: SEPI 10%, criteria almost 10% and the ‘dangerous’ Saudi of STC, idem of the same. Then, sudden change of president –Marc Murtra, ex-industry, the chosen one, a Catalan related one to each other and well avented with the new world illa-and another butterfly thing until you touch to ask for chairs on the council. In those are.

The procedure is always the same. An alleged reason of state, strategic and in favor of national sovereignty, to Injecting funds from Spaniards in traded companies and, from there, display an invasive technical technique. Banking, Transport and, more recently, telecommunications, with Telefónica – he said -, captivated and delivered already, are the most palmary examples of how the socialist apparatus bursts the shareholding, displaces the professional fabric and quickly supplants it by acolytes. If the outgoing executive accepts and shuts up, of course, because everyone has that the invaded does not lend reaction stunned by the blow. And that does not abound.

I also ventured to ask them if they imagined that the SEPI would be offered to enter Naturgy as a stabilizing agent of its advice and to put the IFM Australian background at the waist. And in those were, with Fainé again opening the waters, although they did not reach their channel. And now? It seems that the Shadow of the also Arabs of Taqa – asseaded by the socialist Pepe Blanco with an accent – that already tried to launch an OPA ‘A pachas’ with criteria, although they failed to understand each other. Question of power.

At the moment, Francisco Reynes has launched a autoop His shareholders such as GIP (now in the hands of Blackrock), and CVC (in alliance with Alba Corporation), to sell part of their actions, as they have been looking forward to a long time ago (They have more than 20% each); or IFM, with about 17%, who could continue buying titles because it remains his desire; As Critiaia Caixa, the first shareholder, with about 27%. And the sepi pa’cuándo? Nothing is disposable seen.

But the IBEX 35 falls short and, for the moment, after the announcement of the purchase of 29.7% of Talgo by Sidenor, Minister Puente already has the consent of Moncloa to study how, once the Basque lands and consolidates its position, the sepi between with a significant position of that 70% that is still pending to sell.

And something even more ambitious that underlies there: can it be that Next Sanchista target be the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation? Do not lose sight of him. As a reminder, in CaixaBank (through the FROB) the state still remains (18%) and does not go with hot water … With the control of the greater industrial conglomerate of the country of a plumage they would have that 27% of Naturgy, the Consabido 10% of Telefónica, a 31.2% of Caixabank, 9.10% of Inbursa …

A beautiful business scenario is being left at the service of the Government, which is not from the State. Management has been displaced by politicians. The brilliance in the service sheet for the services provided to the cause. Spain has no international weight, and Sanchismo knows better than anyone, and when he speaks of national champions, he hides the second surname of his ‘political’ plan.

This goes from the need to create largest large ones in Europe and then deliver your flag companies to future European buyers in exchange for positions at continental negotiation tables so that the government appears power. Does anyone see the Spanish telecation, energy or defense companies eating their German, French or Italian rivals? Just the other way around, I’m afraid. There is the key. This is going like a rocket.