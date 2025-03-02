Arab funds already suppose a fifth of the total foreign investment in Spainwith growth of three digits and annual records in the historical series. The enormous liquidity of their investor vehicles, the abundance of strategic companies aligned with their interests and … The geostrategic factor of Spain as a door to Europe and, more, bridge with the United States, allow us to understand the attraction of our country. Another thing will be when phase 2 is deployed, that there is, and the current meekness in governance translates into representation claims in commissions, detailed information demands and impositions of executive pawns in the organization charts. Everything will arrive. That they ask in Naturgy, where they suffered an invasion of ‘friendly’ invasion but what Criteria Caixa – which has 26.7% of the gasist – stopped on time … for now.

And it is that next to a year later, and after a meeting in Davos last January between Pedro Sánchez and the CEO of Mubadala (the Sovereign Fund of Abu Dhabi Shareholder of the Energy Taqa), the contacts of that time return. Of course, Taqa and Criteria, although they would maintain the same terms of that agreement, would seek solutions to governance conflicts that stopped the operation. Because yes, the gentlemen of Taqa wanted to send more than the Spaniards in the energy that Francisco Reynés runs, which gave the tough with the operation. We will have to be attentive. The same helps, I do not know if in positive or negative, that the agency of the socialist Pepe Blanco, accent, is intermediate …

The fact is that the last incursion of the Arab world in the Spanish company has been this week, that of Multiply Group, investment vehicle of the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi, which agreed to the purchase of 67% of Tendam (for the clueless, owner of the Cortefiel, Springfield or Woman’Secret company. An operation that, by the way, was not closed, precisely, overnight. The conversations between the parties They extended for a period of 18 months. Once the operation is completed, what is expected for the next six months when the corresponding authorizations are obtained, Multiply will take a seat in the TEAM council and start its ‘super plan’ for the firm, which will continue to feet together the road map that the Arabs apply every time they disembark in a new sector. Written they have it.

New incursions both examples that have been the product of the meetings that have between Spanish government ministers and Arab countries. Before last summer, to Mansalva. With Saudi Arabia Minister Khalid al-Falihl, before summer, fixed, and until today. But surely, while the OK of the Executive was latent to the Saudis of STC and their expansion of participation in Telefónica. And with several important Spanish representatives, of the company and politics, and in Madrid. With the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, for example, as with the then Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. That the energy sector pirra to the Arabs, is not a secret. But in addition, the minister in question took advantage of trips to mention with large companies of more strategic sectors, for them and for Spain, of course. There they were acting, Airbus, FCC, Iberdrola, Navantia, Repsol … because they focus their attention not only on energy or infrastructure also on defense, a key sector in the times. Disputed are not, no.

In fact, the Ministers of Industry and Defense of Saudi Arabia have also been seen with the Spanish holder of said portfolio, Margarita Delgado, to tote investments on the land. In the end, They come with future projects worth about 18,000 million of euros. The Arabs not only want to be Spanish investment receptors, they prefer to make the definitive leap to Spain, than the thing of the oil that is uncertain.

And without leaving the subject, with more sorrow than glory has finally landed at the Telefónica Council The STC man, Olayan Alweitad, who at the moment does not occupy commissions, although he will occupy them. Without haste or pause. If they have waited a year and a half to access the maximum governing body of the Spanish operator, they will not precipitate now for requesting a vice presidency, which would correspond to them, or a seat in the Audit Commission. His arrival has occurred with discretion, amid the general noise in the Spanish multinational with the hand coup in the presidency and the rampant presence of the SEPI.

‘Dress me slowly that I am in a hurry’ is the way of acting as patient and cunning investorsthat nobody says that they sniff in the guts of strategic companies or that they atosigate their board of directors. Meanwhile, those of STC specifically hold a shareholding package of the same caliber as Critiaia Caixa – investment booth of the ‘La Caixa’ – or the government itself, but an eye that point high, very high. For money it will be. It is the example. Open the doors, be it for the government for whoever, every stick that endures its candle.