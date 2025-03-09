After the resounding success of the motion of total distrust of the former president of Telefónica, José Mária Álvarez-Pallete, his substitute, Marc Murtra, has already pressed the button of the disconnection of an era that felt like, say, annoying. Or rather, Discola. It was, yes, … An open secret a long time. The pulses of the God all powerful, they have no happy ending … for which he throws them, of course. The paths of one and the other are demonstrated, were divergent and parallel at the same time even if it sounds contradictory. But, only one can beDo they remember ‘the immortals’? Well, today, Murtra.

The fact is that loyalty is rewarded. And in those they are. Or they continue. Of need, virtue. The great national telecommunications champion, technologies, cybersecurity, space … And what is third! It is urgent, that early elections could be around the corner and find everything to the fret – the absolute colonization of Sanchismo and Cía. To create a global and world giant – and with the former president of Indra, the beautiful girl of La Moncloa, already sitting in the presidential chair of the operator – a man with Direct line with the Executive and linked to the PSC– The matter more than precipitates. A channeled, a draft operation in the Spanish business scene with Telefónica, Indra and Hispasat as main characters. And with the support of the Caixa world that, secondary, has little.

With all the planets aligned to achieve it, once the content has changed, you have to start solving the continent. And from there, the ‘Panta Rei’ de Heraclito. Everything happens for something, and Álvarez-Pallete or saw him come. Or did not want to see it. To the great champion!

And once Indra is already ready, with the appointment of Ángel Escribano as a replacement for Murtra in the presidency -‘a priori ‘, a continuous profile regarding the future plans that the entity had already started under the previous mandate – and with the operation’ Absorbing Hispasat ‘in progress, he touched him in all his splendor to Telefónica moving ficcha, with a mutra as a visible head of the new era.

Thus, this week, after the renewal in the telephone dome, the government strengthens even more if there is a plans to create a national telecommunications champion, technology, etc., etc., etc., through a large joint corporate movement of the telephone and indra itself, assert The State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) has weight share positions in both groups. 28% in Indra, 10% in Telefónica.

The initial plans passed by Telefónica took control of all or part of the Indra, Minsait technological subsidiary, but the option as such, was frozen. At the moment, because almost at the same time an inconvenience arose that uncontrolled the plans. The president of Hurry, Joseph Ourghoulian, tired of not being heard and not making the invested profitable, banished one of the projects for which Moncloa has absolute fixation: winning the contest of the new television channel prepared by the government.

After the cancellation of the television project by work and grace of Ourghoulian – which also involved the departure of José Miguel Contreras, already a former director of Content and Man of La Moncloa in the company, and Carlos Núñez, also already an ex -executive president of Middle Average – the Government – which Neither forgive nor forget the affrontwe will see events from here to the June Shareholders’ Board – it hastened to move a card with Telefónica, to resume it from the guts of the operator and with Murtra already at the head of it.

And of those muds these muds. The new Telefónica leader has taken the reins and begins to fix the mess. At least it is what it seems, with an absolute ‘Totum revolution’ in the bosom of Movistar+, the payment television of the great Spanish operator, where a boat has soon put the turn of the government to the government by placing Javier de Paz, historical counselor of the company linked to the PSOE, with the former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero as a non -executive president, who with Pallete had been on the row, another ‘must’ of the former president of the operator.

Álvarez-Pallete, by the way, links pieces These days from distanceAttach ends and prove how some and some that, let’s say, shown the shoes until a month ago and swore eternal loyalty, the work that so many years had to build with the greatest discretion, are distributed without shame. “He is not dead, but sleeps.” Time to time.