The Ministry of Finance, which directs María Jesús Monterowould stop collecting around 400 million euros in Andalusia If a part of the perceptors of the Minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) pay for the first time in the … HISTORY The IRPF after raising it to 1,184 euros per month in 2025. The decrease in the current collection, which in the State as a whole is estimated between 1,700 and 2,000 million euros, is one of the reasons that wields the current general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE to oppose the exemption of taxation of the SMI in the Income Tax defended by the Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz.

Add, Pedro Sánchez’s partner in the Executive, has taken his internal pulse to Congress to Congress prevent the minimum salary from entering the personal income tax, Taxation that has the rejection of the entire left, which would leave the PSOE in the Chamber. The PP and Podemos have registered their own law propositions to knock the proposal of Montero.

The first vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance described as “Fiscal populism” The speech of those who do not share their “left and progressive” proposal. «The SMI is now A decent and not subsistence salary. And that means having rights, but also duties. We cannot give the idea that paying taxes is bad, ”he defended last Friday in Seville in his first appearance after the crisis unleashed between the socialist wing of the Government and his ally to add for this matter.

“A jump error”

In this press conference at the Andalusian PSOE headquarters, María Jesús Montero explained that the loss of collection would not proceed only from what the public coffers would stop entering if, as requesting to add, I exempt from the personal income tax to the perceptors of the SMI, but also for the Update of the minimum exempt to tax not to harm low income. Until now, every time the minimum wage was increased, the Treasury has also raised the minimum exempt taxation to adapt it to the new remuneration reality. That also affected income slightly higher than the minimum reference salary. Otherwise, it would occur “A jump error” that would penalize families with modest income.

The State estimates that it would stop entering about 400 million euros in 2025 in Andalusia – they would be 2,000 million throughout Spain– If this adaptation did not do and renounce the SMI entering the IRPF, as they claim to add, pp and we can, given that 20% of those who charge it live in this autonomous community.

A total of 476,100 Andaluces will benefit from the rise of 50 euros per month In the minimum wage per year in 2025, according to a report by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. It represents the fifth of the 2.4 million Spaniards who charge this “worthy” salary that, according to Montero, has ceased to be a subsistence income after the last update. Of the total number of beneficiaries, the Minister of Finance estimates that “Scarcely 20%” would pay tribute After the increase, mainly, single without children who cannot apply fiscal deductions for their family situation. In Andalusia some 95,000 people would pay tribute. The remaining 80% “will not have to make any contribution to public coffers,” he said.

The leader of the Andalusian PSOE clarified that “the State will not raise more” for this taxation of the SMI, and that, “in any case, what the Government wants to prevent is that it stop collecting, that there is no decrease in the public coffers ». However, from the Yolanda Díaz Ministry They alleged that the entry into the SMI taxation would generate income of 2,000 million more.

From the Treasury they defend that the SMI has Upload 61% between 2018 and 2025 When from 735 to 1,184 euros and that it plans to continue increasing it, which will imply that more people are taxed to finance health, education and social services, the pillars that support the welfare state.

Criticism of the Andalusian PSOE

In this controversy the Andalusian PSOE parliamentarian has entered this Friday Mario Jiménez To attack against the president of the Board and the Regional PP, Juanma Moreno. He accused him of “lying conscientiously” and “manipulating” around the increase in the minimum wage approved by the Council of Ministers. Defends that some of their perceptors “have to pay” for that income, “exactly the same” that happens with those who charge other similar remuneration, and reproached the popular ones who “are doing fiscal populism “because” bothers them “ This measure.