The first vice president of the Government María Jesús Montero will be proclaimed general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia after the announcement of the pre-candidate for the General Secretariat, Luis Ángel Hierrothat this Saturday he will withdraw his pre-candidacy after not having obtained the necessary 12% of endorsements.

Luis Ángel Hierro, professor and professor of Economics at the University of Seville, explained that this Friday the coordinating committee of his pre-candidacy met and the withdrawal was decided after not reach 3,000 the number of guarantees obtained.

His resignation implies that the other candidate for the primaries, María Jesús Montero, will be proclaimed general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia.

Hierro has refused to give more details and has indicated that he will formalize the withdrawal of his pre-candidacy this Saturday at 11:00 am before the headquarters of the Andalusian PSOE in Seville, where will make statements to the media.

In his X account, Hierro has stated: “We have not achieved 12% of endorsements, so tomorrow at 11:00 I will formalize the withdrawal of the pre-candidacy at the headquarters of @psoedeandaluciala.

“We have taken the participation of militancy as far as our strength has given us,” added Hierro in his post, in which he concluded: “Congratulations to @mjmonteroc and the win.”

The guarantee collection period concludes at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18. The number of endorsements necessary to be definitively proclaimed as candidates is around 4,500 endorsements.

On January 7, the critical sector of the Andalusian PSOE, organized around the ‘Andalusian Socialist Bases’ platform, formalized its pre-candidacy for the Andalusian PSOE primaries, led by Luis Ángel Hierro and who advocated a PSOE “without mortgages” with the federal leadership.

In a letter titled “Thank you with all my heart,” Addressed to the “PSOE-A Reconstruction” platform, integrated into ‘Bases Socialistas Andaluzas’, Hierro has expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him.

“In this hectic week I have been asking for your endorsement and your collaboration, and you deserve to know from me that it has not been possible to obtain the necessary endorsements. We have reached almost 3,000but it has been impossible to reach 12%,” the candidate acknowledged.

He explained that “it is evident that it would be absurd to start counting guarantees and make the colleagues who had to go to work tomorrow, to carry out this unnecessary task, and for those of you who are still collecting guarantees to continue in an effort that is now impossible. “and added that after speaking with “comrade María Jesús, our imminent general secretary”, has decided to inform the organization of the Regional Congress that tomorrow he will present his letter of resignation from the pre-candidacy of the primaries.

“Do not think that we have made a vain effort, no one would have imagined two weeks ago that we would find ourselves in this situation in the game, with an effective possibility of rebuilding the PSOE-A and with the greatest current political asset of Andalusian socialism in a position to challenge Moreno Bonilla for the Presidency of the Board,” Hierro stated in the letter.

The candidate concluded his letter by stating: “Certainly we have not managed to vote, but I promise you that we will continue the fight so that Those exorbitant percentages of endorsements go to the drawer of ignominy in the history of the PSOEand that what happened this January 2025 in Andalusia will never be repeated again. See you on the next stretch of the road.”