The revisionism that the Constitutional Court (TC) has applied to politicians convicted by The ERE case has resulted in a bleaching exercise of this cause of corruption that led them to the bench and, in some cases, to jail. The PSOE … Andaluz has taken another step in this strategy of denial of the distribution arbitrarily of 680 million euros under different socialist governments by providing tributes to the former high positions of the Junta de Andalucía who were convicted.

After the ovation received by former presidents Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán In the Federal Congress of the PSOE held at the end of November in Seville, the Andalusian PSOE has awarded an award to another convicted, the former counselor of the Treasury Carmen Martínez Aguayo, Although none of the honoree have been completely exempted from the crimes attributed to them by the magistrates of the Seville Court in their judgment of November 19, 2019, later confirmed by the Supreme Court.

The first vice president of the government and new general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, María Jesús Montero, was in charge of giving Martínez Aguayo a special mention of the ‘Clara Campoamor’ Awards who grants his party on the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day, to recognize it for having prepared the first budgets of the Board with a gender perspective in its stage as counselor (2009-2013). The Minister of Finance also justified the distinction of her party to «a great public servant who has always demonstrated his professionalism“, After regretting because” it is impossible to compensate for the unfair damage “he suffered during the” many years “that lasted the instruction of the ERE case.

María Jesús Montero blamed her sentence and that of the Andalusian former presidents to «media, judicial apparatus and the Popular Party “That popular accusation exercises in this cause,” All of them, judges included, “inflicted a lot of injustice and a lot of pain to his person, his family and the people who love her,” proclaimed the Government’s vice president.

Pending the final sentence

Martínez Aguayo It was a year and a half imprisoned for the ERE case Before the majority of magistrates chosen at the proposal of the PSOE that controls the TC agreed to eliminate the crime of embezzlement that led her to the Women’s Prison of Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville) when considering that her right to the presumption of innocence was violated. However, the chair court Cándido Count-Pumps kept part of the crime of prevarication for expanding the budget allocated to the Irregular Aid Fund. His acquittal, therefore, was not complete.

In fact, the Guarantees Organ He has urged the court that put the first sentence to issue a new one that reduces —Without eliminating completely – the crimes of prevarication and, in some cases, of embezzlement attributed to the former high socialist positions.

The PSOE has not waited for Justice to write the last chapter in the main piece of the ERE case. Although the drip of convictions continues in 21 other pieces of this Macrocause, the party has decided to resurrect its former sentenced positions. Huntsman It showed this “very proud” Thursday of Aguayoof the former presidents of the Junta de Andalucía and “other colleagues that we carry in the soul and that we know perfectly also the evil that has been caused” and those who presented as victims of “unfair damage” in allusion to his firm conviction in the political piece of the ERE case.

«But justice has proved you right, late, but justice has been done and I believe that the justice that is done in the person of Carmen Martínez Aguayo It is the justice that the socialists and the socialists yearned for. She will have made her more than anyone the sentence of the Constitutional. But behind her there is a party that has always been with her, which has supported her and dreamed of that moment, ”warned the leader of the Andalusian socialists, who melted into a hug with the former councilor when he gave him the prize.

Carmen Martínez Aguayo was The only one of the twelve people honored who spoke at the event held at the Villa Mairena Theater in the Sevillian town of Mairena del Aljarafe, which was also attended by the PSOE spokesman in the Senate, Juan Espadas. In her speech, the former counselor claimed “the enormous development that equality policies have had for so much time”, as well as her effort into the setting March “with a gender perspective”. The honoree charged the current PP government because it is “erasing the map” the autonomous accounts made with a feminist approach.

Finally, the former councilor called on the Andalusian socialists to “fight as a single person so that our general secretary,” María Jesús Montero, “Be our next president of the Board”.

While the Andalusian PSOE strived to dig up his darker past, in the theater speakers a song of the group of Colombian singer -songwriters was rumbled that recommended doing just the opposite: «What do not realize that what you load is something inherited? That what they tell you is something that belongs to the past. Let him stay there, stay there, well buried». That the music does not change your story.