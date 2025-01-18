María Jesús Montero is now formally the new general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE. The vice president of the Government has been ratified by the Regional Ethics Commission once the compliance with all the requirements of your candidacy and after his only opponent, Luis Ángel Hierro, retired, failing to obtain the minimum guarantees.

The Andalusian PSOE and the federal leadership have thus fulfilled their first objective when the resignation of Juan Espadas to continue in office was agreed: pilot a consensual transition without reaching votes uniting the different sectors that had shown discomfort with the previous executive (or distrust that it could be the best option for 2026) around new leadership. This has also allowed a certain reactivation of militancy.

From now on, the second phase of this transition begins: dispute spaces with the PP-A of Juanma Moreno, which maintains, until now, a comfortable absolute majority according to all the surveys. That objective was the focus of the first message spread by the vice president of the Government on social networks.

Andalusia needs a strong, united @psoedeandalucía that works with energy to offer Andalusians a political project of progress and well-being. Together we go for it. Together we will win. #WinAndalusia pic.twitter.com/esCAV4xYXy — María Jesús Montero (@mjmonteroc) January 18, 2025

«We have a single common goal: regain the trust of the Andalusians with a brave political project, left-wing and exciting that allows all sectors to join. We have ambition, we have talent and the ability to transform things. In this project we all contribute,” said Montero, who stressed that “Andalusia needs a united and strong PSOE.”









As the main milestones of its strategy to «win Andalusia» María Jesús Montero listed housing, health, public service, culture or industrialization “so that no young person has to leave our land.”

«We are going for everything, with unity, strength and enthusiasm. The Andalusians, the well-being and momentum of our land are our only horizon», includes the message spread on social networks on the official account of the Andalusian PSOE.

One of the first leaders to congratulate María Jesús Montero was the outgoing general secretary of the PSOE-A, Juan Espadas, who after stepping aside to facilitate the vice president’s candidacy announced that he would join a project that he considered ” winner”. «“All Andalusian socialists must be united and working to make her the next president of the Junta de Andalucía.”

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐚, @mjmonteroc! All the Andalusian socialists united and working together with you with a single objective: for you to be the next president of the @AndaluciaJunta. 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐢́𝐚, 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐫! #AndalusiaWins — Juan Espadas Cejas (@_JuanEspadas) January 17, 2025

The provincial secretaries of the PSOE, who have been decisive in the internal replacement process that has occurred in recent weeks, congratulated the vice president on her proclamation.

This was done by the provincial secretary of the PSOE of Seville, Javier Fernández, who heads the largest and most powerful federation, to which María Jesús Montero also belongs as a member. «We are ready to work and lead Andalusia towards victory in 2026. “We have committed teams, a solid project and the desire to implement policies that truly address the needs of our people,” he noted in a message posted on social networks.

From Malaga, its provincial secretary, Daniel Pérez, host of María Jesús Montero’s last public act before her proclamation, also highlighted the vice president’s ratification. «We are with you to recover the government of our land, defending progressor, social justice and strong public services.

Maria Jesus Montero makes this new position compatible with the vice-presidency of the Government and with the vice-secretary general of the PSOE,cposition he has held since the last federal congress held in Sevilleto. His position, as well as the team he forms, will be ratified at the next regional congress scheduled for February in Armilla, Granada.