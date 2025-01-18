The Regional Ethics Commission of the PSOE of Andalusia has proclaimed this Saturday, January 18, as general secretary of the Andalusian socialist federation the first vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, who replaces Juan Espadas in that position, and this after verifying that her candidacy “complies with all the requirements established by the party’s federal statutes,” including the presentation of guarantees in the required figure of a minimum of 12″ (4,947) and a maximum of 15% (6,183) of the support of the militancy.

This was indicated by the PSOE-A in a statement after the deadline for presenting guarantees expired at 12:00 p.m. this Saturday, and that at 12:30 p.m. the Regional Ethics Commission met to supervise the count and verification.

This body that controls organic procedures has certified that, once the aforementioned counting and verification process has been completed, the pre-candidacy of María Jesús Montero for the General Secretariat of the PSOE-A “has reached the required number of supports by the internal rules of the party”.

That of María Jesús Montero was, furthermore, the only pre-candidacy, after the withdrawal of Luis Ángel Hierro from the organic process, formalized at 11:00 a.m. at the PSOE-A headquarters by the interested party himself, and this within the framework of the congressional process that the Andalusian socialists are facing and that will culminate with the regional conclave scheduled for February 22 and 23 in Armilla, Grenade.

Consequently, the Regional Ethics Commission has proceeded to “formal proclamation” as elected general secretary of the PSOE-A of María Jesús Montero, who is also deputy general secretary of the federal PSOE.

Minister and general secretary of the PSOE-A

By reaching the General Secretariat of the PSOE-A, María Jesús Montero increases the number of ministers currently they combine their portfolios in the Government of Pedro Sánchez with the leadership of socialist autonomous federations.

This circumstance, thus, already occurs in the case of the head for Digital Transformation and Public Service, Óscar López, who was also recently proclaimed leader of the Madrid PSOE, and in those of the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres , and the head of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morantsimultaneously leading the PSOE of the Canary Islands and the Valencian Communityrespectively.

To these names could soon be added that of the Minister of Education and Government spokesperson, Pilar Alegríawho is going to attend the primaries of the PSOE of Aragon to achieve leadership.

Political career

Born in Seville in 1966, María Jesús Montero Cuadrado has been deputy general secretary of the PSOE since July 2022, and Minister of Finance in the Government of Pedro Sánchez since The socialist leader acceded to the presidency of the Executive after the victory of the motion of censure presented to Mariano Rajoy (PP), in June 2018.





Graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Seville and a technician in the Administrative Function of Hospitals, she holds the First Vice Presidency of the Government together with the Ministry of Finance from December 2023. Previously, María Jesús Montero held the fourth Vice Presidency of the Executive -between November and December 2023-, and, in addition to being Minister of Finance, she was also spokesperson for the Government between January 2020 and July 2021.

The socialist deputy for Seville also made the leap to national politics from the Andalusian Government, where she directed the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration between September 2013 and June 2018during Susana Díaz’s time as president of the Board.

Stage as an Andalusian advisor

Previously, during the periods of the also socialists Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán at the head of the Andalusian Government, She was Health Minister between 2004 and 2013and previously in the Andalusian administration she also served as Deputy Minister of Health, between 2002 and 2004.

Deputy for Seville in the Parliament of Andalusia between 2008 and 2018, María Jesús Montero was also president of the Marginalization Commission of the Youth Council of Andalusia between 1986 and 1988, and, subsequently, general secretary until 1990.

Likewise, among the responsibilities of the now minister also include those of deputy managing director and deputy medical director of the Virgen del Rocío university hospitals in Seville, which he occupied between 2001 and 2002.