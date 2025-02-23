«Moreno Bonilla, you ended your time to turn on the problems without providing solutions and taking photos taking advantage of infrastructure set by the Government of Spain. You ended up living in income ». It is the message that the general secretary of the PSOE-A, María Jesús Montero, He has launched this Sunday against the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno (PP)during the closure of the XV Congress of the PSOE in the Granada town of Armilla in which he has been proclaimed leader of the Andalusian party.

Montero, who has been surrounded this Sunday by the president of the Government and general secretary of the PSOEPedro Sánchez, He has assured that the Andalusian socialist federation comes out said conclave «to win with a renewed project. From this congress we go to win. High head and clear ideas to recover the confidence of the Andalusians and win the Junta de Andalucía. The countdown has started, we are prepared, we want and we will make it happen because Andalusia wins when the PSOE wins ».

The leader of the Andalusian PSOE has focused much of her speech at Attack Juanma Moreno and who holds is his “false” Andalusia. «Moreno Bonilla has always been afraid that the PSOE of Andalusia will recover the tone he has historically had but that They are preparing because this game is strong, united you want and will make it possible. We do not want an Andalusia that is formed or that it goes on tiptoe in its competitions because it has no idea how to modernize this land. We are here to improve the life of most people ».

Together with Pedro Sánchez, who has arrived at the Habilitated Hall at the Armilla Sampling Fair with María Jesús Montero among supporters who have not stopped taking selfies with the socialist leader, the secretary of organization of the Federal PSOE has sat in the front row, Santos Cerdán, and ministers Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Luis Planas, Pilar Alegría and Óscar López; the Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, the former president’s former presidents and former general secretaries of the PSOE-A Manuel Chaves and Susana Díazand former Secretary General of the PSOE-A, Juan Espadas.









Also in the front row the first vice president of the Congress, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, and among the public socialist leaders such as the former minister and former counselor Andaluza Magdalena Álvarez, who has received when presented by the provincial secretary of the Granada Socialists, Pepe Traina, a sound ovation as former Jiennenses former counselors Gaspar Zarrías and Antonio Ávila.