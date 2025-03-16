03/16/2025



The Vice President of the Government and General Secretary of the PSOE in Andalusia, María Jesús Montero, is starring this Sunday the program ‘Lo de Évole’, of La Sexta. Qualified by the program as “The woman with more political power in Spain”, the Catalan communicator is conducting an interview that seeks to combine the most personal and politician of the number two of the Executive.

Filmed for two days in the Carmona Hall by election of the Vice President, where the Statute of Autonomy of Andalusia was written in 1981, the interview seems to seek the projection of Montero as future candidate for the Junta de Andalucía of the PSOE -as Iuri Pereira recounted in this newspaper as one of the numerous ministers’ in the middle Socialist in his autonomies- by force of highlighting his health profile and as a daughter of teachers, his Andalusian pride and commitment and “very leftist” even within his party, but also as a Christian and “believer” (in a community where religious tradition is key in his identity), but who has “moments of faith” although “he no longer goes to Mass.”

One of the hottest issues that Montero has touched shortly after starting the program has been the criticism of the former socialist president, Felipe González, to the Executive of Pedro Sánchez.

Montero, who has described as “indisputable reference,” said that “sometimes” “these criticisms are sorry, although she believes that he makes convinced and not because she is” unfair. ” Of course, he has acknowledged that within the government “is not said so much, although at first they did.”









And he has assured that he will invite González to participate in his future campaign.

Speaking of presidents, Montero has assured that among presidents of the Government of Spain he would put the first to his boss, Pedro Sánchez, because he is the “referent of social democracy in the world” and that he is doing “a magnificent job.”

Second, doubt among Zapatero, “of which he likes even the position of former president,” and González. And then he would place Rajoy, because for her “Aznar has been the worst president in history.”

