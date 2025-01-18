interview
President of the Professional Association of the Judiciary
Concerned about the PSOE law that limits popular action, she criticizes the attempt to silence and censor judges
This same week the Professional Association of the Judiciary (APM) has asked Europe to intervene before the reform of the popular accusation that the PSOE intends to carry out through a bill. He considers it an attack on…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#María #Jesús #del #Barco #face #criminal #acts #unpunished
Leave a Reply