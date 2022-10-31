María Isabel Urrutia in Bogotá on October 28, 2022. Diego Cuevas

The Colombian Sports Minister, María Isabel Urrutia, recalls that when she won the gold medal for weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, she suffered from the same lack of support that the players of the Colombian under-17 soccer team now suffer from, who this Sunday were runners-up in the World Cup in India, after losing 1-0 against Spain. The players directed by Carlos Paniagua and led by the scorer Linda Caicedo reached the highest peak that any male or female team has reached in all categories, despite the fact that they do not have a professional league or decent salaries and that the president of the Federation Colombian Soccer player, Ramón Jesurún, told them that they did not deserve awards because they were “amateurs”.

Urrutia (Candelaria, Valle, 57 years old) receives EL PAÍS two days before the soccer final. He insists that it is not easy for women to enter a sport that society believes is for men. “I understand what the players of the national team have had to go through because I experienced it firsthand,” she says, “there were many obstacles and problems that I faced to stand out as the first woman to lift weights in Colombia.” Urrutia confesses that many times there was no money for her even though she won diplomas and medals, but there was for the men who did not earn anything, “just like what happens to girls now.”

From his office in Bogotá, filled with photographs of the best moments of Colombian athletes, including Mariana Pajón’s gold medal and Caterine Ibargüen’s world records, Urrutia acknowledges that sport is still macho. “As women, it is much harder for us because we have to show results so that they believe us.” For this reason, the country’s first female sports minister is committed to doing everything necessary to improve the living conditions of soccer players and other athletes. “In 2023 there will be an 11-month professional women’s soccer league with living wages,” she reveals, “we get sponsors to pay players between $400 and $500 a month.”

Ask. How did the first person to win an Olympic gold medal for Colombia become Minister of Sport?

Response. I was born in Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, in 1965. I started my career as an athlete when I was 13 years old. I was in track and field, but then I started lifting weights. He did both sports at the same time and in high performance. In 1988 I went to represent Colombia at the Olympic Games in Seoul and then I continued to compete and win national and international championships. I ended my sporting life with a gold medal in weightlifting in Sydney in 2000. I retired and went into politics. I came to Congress in 2002 and stayed until 2010. Then I ran for mayor of Cali, but lost. I worked with Gustavo Petro in the Bogotá mayor’s office directing a program called 40X40 and it consisted of extending the school day in district schools to offer sports training. When I finished the mayor’s office, I stayed in Bogotá as a weightlifting coach. I trained Pan American, South American, world, youth champions… And well, for three months I have been the Minister of Sports.

P. How have the conditions for athletes changed since you competed until today?

R. Very much. There is a before and after. For those of us who were in the 1980s and 1990s, no one helped us. The sport was not stopped by many balls. Less women. We had to ask for help to go abroad to compete. I, for example, had to get a sponsorship from Bavaria to be able to train. Now, there is much more support from the State. When I was a congressman we made a table of incentives to reward athletes with money for good results, we also made the Physical Education law and the development plan for black communities in sports.

P. Now, from the Ministry, what will be the most important part of your management?

R. Our central objective is to be able to take the sport to the most remote regions of Colombia and to the most dangerous neighborhoods. We want the country’s poor boys and girls to have access to sports arenas and coaches. We are going to focus on that, as President Petro has requested. Most of the high-performance athletes already have funding, we want to focus on the school sport of those who do not have opportunities. We are going to build tracks, courts and coliseums where there are none. We are sure that the Ministry is structural for the government’s total peace policy.

P. How will your ministry contribute to total peace?

R. Sport is a life opportunity. Sport makes peace. Sport unites peoples. When the Colombia team plays, nobody cares who is liberal or conservative. For a moment, political differences are forgotten. We want to take advantage of these characteristics of sport to seize our young people from the armed actors. A few days ago we signed the memorandum on peace and human rights in the National Sports System with the Ombudsman’s Office. This will help us reach many regions where there is still an armed conflict to train young athletes, it will also be key to increasing the guarantees for female athletes in cases of sexual harassment.

P. On the board of your office it is noted that a goal is to reach two billion pesos of the budget, is it feasible?

R. Yes, we are in that fight. But, in addition to demanding resources from the National Development Plan, we are seeking money from international cooperation. That will help us to increase the budget. In these three months we have already made free will agreements with China, with Spain, and we have an appointment with the United States, which through USAID can allocate resources to invest in sports infrastructure in marginal areas.

P. What message do you send to the under 17 soccer players if they lose the final?

R. Appreciation, we only have gratitude and admiration for your work. We want to tell you that you have the full support of the Ministry of Sport and the national government.

P. President Petro wrote on his Twitter account that the players deserve “decent wages, a women’s league and sponsorships.” What is that about?

R. We’re doing pretty well. We are socializing the proposals to define the details of the league with the soccer teams and with the sponsors. We don’t start doing it now, but since I took office. That is one of our most important purposes. The president entrusted me to make the women’s league and we are going to do it. There are difficulties with the clubs, but we are making progress. This week’s Thursday is the decision-making table, but I can assure you that in 2023 there will be an 11-month women’s soccer league and with decent wages for the players, for that we are acting with the Ministry of Labor.

P. Have you had problems with Dimayor in that process?

R. Yes, there are difficulties with Dimayor, but that is normal because it is difficult for women to enter a sport that society still believes is for men. I understand it because I experienced it firsthand. I was the first woman to lift weights in Colombia and I had to face many problems to be successful. Sometimes there was no money for me, who won all the competitions, but there was money for the men, who didn’t win anything, just like what happens to the girls now. Sport and soccer in Colombia are sexist. It’s harder for women because we have to show results so that they believe us. I feel identified with the girls of the sub 17.

P. What is missing for the 2023 league?

R. With the sponsor we get the players to be paid between 400 and 500 dollars a month, for 11 months, with all the employment benefits that apply in Colombia. We are finalizing the details in the workshops. We have to put order in the women’s league. Many professional women have to train, play and work in something else to survive. That cannot continue to be the case. As they get stronger they will have to hire them just to play soccer, as happens with men.

P. A moment ago you said that sport in Colombia is sexist, why?

R. I liked soccer when I was a child, but I couldn’t play it, it wasn’t a sport for women. My dad scolded me when he saw me with the ball. I am sure that I would be a footballer if at the age of 13 there had been a movement of tournament players like today. There are things that have changed, but there is still structural machismo in sport and in football. In many people’s heads is that women should stay at home and men can play soccer or do whatever they want.

P. What do you think of the statements made by the president of the Colombian Soccer Federation, Ramón Jesurún, saying that the players were amateurs?

R. There is no right. Although she has already retracted, she said it because of the existing macho structure in society. It is not only in football, it is in almost all sports. If you analyze, the structure of sport in Colombia is very masculine. There is little female representation in the federations, in the Olympic committee, there are few female coaches.

P. How to change that?

R. There has to be parity. We are working on reforms in the Congress of the Republic to change the way the boards of directors of the clubs and leagues should be so that there are many more women than there are now in positions of representation. The 11-month league is the least we can do for women players, not only for those who are competing today, but for all those who are on the fields of the country trying to play soccer, but have no support or opportunities.

