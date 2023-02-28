María Isabel Urrutia: “I don’t know if Petro declared me unsubstantiated or changed me”

Maria Isabel Urrutiathe former athlete who had been acting as head of the Ministry of Sports, left office this Monday by decision of the president Gustavo Petro.

Urrutia, in statements to Caracol Radio, said that he did not know if they declared it non-existent or changed it; In addition, she was surprised by the decision. “Politics are changeable and politics and friends are like that,” he said.

Urrutia leaves complaint

María Isabel Urrutia, former Minister of Sport. Photo: Press Ministry of Sport

The now ex-minister clarified that they met some inconsistencies upon his arrival at the Ministry of Sports and that he tried to organize it.

“It’s a break at the end for one… I was investigating 1,800 sports infrastructure projects that were given money and construction had not started,” he clarified.

He stated that the comptrollership You know of his investigations in which, he says, found corruption.

“I am part of Dr. Petro’s group, that they have not notified me in time to make a decision to resign beyond saying that I was leaving, but I am still the same; the same gratitude for the doctor Gustavo Petro“, he added.

He indicated that he did participate in health reform events in Cali, but clarified that he was always in favor.

Officially it is said from the Presidency that the chief of staff did notify the decisions.

