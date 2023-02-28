María Isabel Urrutia: “I don’t know if Petro declared me unsubstantiated or changed me”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO
The former athlete found out this Monday that she was no longer in the Ministry of Sports.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Maria Isabel Urrutiathe former athlete who had been acting as head of the Ministry of Sports, left office this Monday by decision of the president Gustavo Petro.
Urrutia, in statements to Caracol Radio, said that he did not know if they declared it non-existent or changed it; In addition, she was surprised by the decision. “Politics are changeable and politics and friends are like that,” he said.
Urrutia leaves complaint
The now ex-minister clarified that they met some inconsistencies upon his arrival at the Ministry of Sports and that he tried to organize it.
“It’s a break at the end for one… I was investigating 1,800 sports infrastructure projects that were given money and construction had not started,” he clarified.
He stated that the comptrollership You know of his investigations in which, he says, found corruption.
“I am part of Dr. Petro’s group, that they have not notified me in time to make a decision to resign beyond saying that I was leaving, but I am still the same; the same gratitude for the doctor Gustavo Petro“, he added.
He indicated that he did participate in health reform events in Cali, but clarified that he was always in favor.
Officially it is said from the Presidency that the chief of staff did notify the decisions.
SPORTS
