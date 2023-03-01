Maria Isabel Urrutia it is a legend. The pages of him in the book of the history of Colombian sports say – and will say! – that it is the first Olympic gold medal in Colombia (weightlifting, Sydney 2000), two-time world champion and the first athlete, also a woman and black, to be Minister of Sport. That makes her an icon and pride: she is a national sports heritage. Period. (You may be interested in: María Isabel Urrutia: 5 deadly sins in 6 months of management in Mindeporte)

For all this, and because of her political experience as a representative to the Chamber for eight years, her appointment as Minister of State was a claim from the athletes and was received with great enthusiasm in the sector. However, last Monday, the president Gustavo Petro took it out.

it went wrong

Without having confirmation at the time of writing this column that her removal responded to a movement through political or bureaucratic networks, the truth is that María Isabel Urrutia did not make the minimum mark in her ephemeral management.

So she repeats in EL TIEMPO that her departure was due to the fact that, words more, words less, she attacked the corruption of political parties in sports infrastructure contracts throughout the country, as if mourning her dismissal, her short management was poor, inconsequential and of permanent contradictions that they seemed clumsy or improvisations.

In white silver, the already ex-minister did not file in Congress the reform project to the National Sports System Law that she said she would do in the first hundred days of the new Government. She didn’t do the Women’s One Year Soccer League. The great promise of her.

María Isabel, it’s a pity, she was never clear and since she said one thing, she said the other. For example, that she would make another League to extend the League, but that it would not be a League, but rather a semi-professional League to guarantee the annual salary of some players who perhaps would no longer be footballers but sports managers…

(Also read: María Isabel Urrutia: “I don’t know if Petro declared me ineffective or changed me”)

On the crest of the emotional wave for the Women’s Under-17 team runner-up in the world, she wanted to be a redeemer, she offered a million-dollar prize to the players, ignoring the law that crucified her because it established the real amounts.

The one with the glasses was made with the violence of the bravas bars in soccer and ended up entangled with a contract for security systems in the stadiums that caused an internal schism in the ministry with the Office of Surveillance and Control Inspection.

In the ministry, new and old, terrified, shouted in whispers that it was a faux pas that claimed heads.



He got tangled up with National Games of the Coffee Region and just named a director recently…

Be careful: that the former minister today has decided that the money should go directly to the sports federations and not through the Olympic Committee is a debatable, but legitimate political approach. It is another model, like the one that arises in health or labor or pension issues. That does not condemn her.

The time of the legendary María Isabel Urrutia as Minister of Sports was short, but in that position, really, she did not make the minimum mark and was eliminated regardless of whether it was for the “higher interests” of the national government.

PS: The new minister, astrid rodriguezIt’s all a mystery…

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

