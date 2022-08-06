The 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medalist María Isabel Urrutia Ocoró was appointed by the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, as Minister of Sports

(Luis Díaz and Liverpool unleash madness on the subway after a game with Fulham, video)(Luis Díaz and his players in Fulham vs. Liverpool, figure, video)

The renowned athlete María Isabel Urrutia will be our Minister of Sports. She promoted the professionalization of athletes during her time in Congress and will be a representative of the Afro-Colombian people in the cabinet. – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 6, 2022

Urrutia, new Minister of Sports

In 2000 she was elected Representative to the House of Representatives.

Born on March 25, 1965 in Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, Urrutia began in the sport practicing athletics, an activity in which he set several national recordsbut from which he left to venture into weightlifting.

She came to grassroots sport when she was 13 years old and her first coaches, when they saw her biotype, directed her to practice discus throwing and shot put.

In athletics, he placed 15th in the discus throw and 20th in the shot put at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, a contest in which he was offered to switch to weights.

Led by the Bulgarian coach Kantcho Karouskov (RIP), Urrutia Ocoró achieved his best results in the Olympic cycles and became the first woman from the country to achieve a gold medal in the Olympics, when she won the +75 kilos category.

That time, the current Minister of Sports represented Colombia, but was not part of the delegation, since she participated in the fair thanks to a letter of invitation. But that has not been the only successful result of it.

Urrutia won two gold, four silver and two bronze medals when he represented the country in the different World Weightlifting Championships.

When he turned 20, Urrutia began working as a telephone operator at the Emcali company, where he arrived every afternoon to complete his shift and left at night to finish his studies.

(Be sure to read: And Piqué? Shakira’s surprising reaction when they yell at her: “You’re gorgeous”

The ‘leap’ into politics

María Isabel Urrutia, Olympic gold medalist in weightlifting.

Once he retired from sports, Urrutia Ocoró obtained a license in Physical Education and Sports with an emphasis in Pedagogy from the Medellín Adventist University.

The same way, She specialized in Human and Women’s Rights at the Gender School of the International Criminal Court and the Inter-American Court in Washington..

That helped her launch herself into politics and she was a member of the House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010. She was a candidate for mayor of Cali in the periods of 2011 and 2015.

María Isabel Urrutia, in recent years, dedicated herself to preparing weightlifting promises in Bogotá and has Estiven Villar as her outstanding student, who won the bronze medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in the 2018.

Under his technical direction was Bryan Rodallegas, who ranked fifth in the last Tokyo Olympics.

Today, he assumes the recently created sports portfolio, with several challenges, among others, improving the result of the Colombian delegation in the Tokyo Olympics, planning the redesign of the Ministry, helping the most needy areas of the country, strengthening the Games National Games and cement the holding of the Pan American Games in Barranquilla 2027.

(Piqué and Shakira: unexpected agreement on child custody)

(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)

The renowned athlete María Isabel Urrutia will be our Minister of Sports. She promoted the professionalization of athletes during her time in Congress and will be a representative of the Afro-Colombian people in the cabinet. – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 6, 2022

SPORTS