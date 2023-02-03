After the confirmation from the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) that the women’s league for this year will start on February 4 and end on June 30, Due to “calendar issues”, a wave of discontent was unleashed within the defenders of the players’ rights.

At first, due to statements by the managers of the responsible entities, it was thought that the tournament would be all year round. However, Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, told EL TIEMPO that there were only chances of organizing a semi-annual tournament.

“There won’t be a second tournament because we don’t have time. The Copa Libertadores, which we are hosting, ends in October and having a tournament lasting a month and a half or two months doesn’t make sense. That Copa Libertadores going through makes it difficult for us. The idea was go until September and it was not possible due to financial issues of the teams, but we are going to have a tournament similar to the one last time to give continuity and competition to the two clubs that are going to represent us in the Copa Libertadores”he then expressed.

However, this Friday, in dialogue with EL TIEMPO, The Minister of Sport, the former experista María Isabel Urrutia, revealed the unprecedented plan for an extra tournament so that there is competition until November.

(Do not stop reading: The story that sustains Luis Marquínez as the owner of the Colombian National Team).

‘We will create a tournament that will go until November’

The Minister of Sports María Isabel Urrutía was in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

What is the position of the Ministry of Sport regarding the organization of the women’s league for this 2023?

Nothing has happened with the women’s league. We are at work that we are going to do…

But in the end the tournament will not be as robust as had been projected…

We are firm in the agreements. Until now we have a proposal made around the fact that due to calendar issues, women’s football can only go until June 30.

What is your proposal?

The proposal is that the players who go to the Copa Libertadores and the World Cup go quietly and local football continues. They will have their pay until November.

Where are these resources going to come from to pay the players?

From the Ministry directly.

To clarify: will the players of the teams that do not go to Libertadores or the World Cup have an extra tournament?

Yes, we created a tournament, and with the Ministry’s own resources we will continue until November.

And that figure would be around what values ​​would it be around?

You have to look at how many teams are left and add from there, there is no problem. There is no money, but it is possible. The amounts are negotiated between the Ministry, the Federation and Dimayor.

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

