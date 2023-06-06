Maria Isabel, 24 years old, Oliver, two years old, and José Manuel, one year old, disappeared in the municipality of Tlaltenango, Zacatecas; their relatives ask for help to locate them.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) activated the Alba protocol and shared the search certificate to find the whereabouts of Maria Isabel and the babiesOliver and Jose Manuel.

According to the file, the last time they were seen on June 4in the municipality of Tlaltenango, Zacatecas.

For his part, Maria Isabel is 24 years old. He measures one meter with 55 centimeters, wore blue jean pants and red shoes.

While Oliver, 2 years old, measures one meter, he has no particular signs; On the day he disappeared, he was wearing blue jean pants and black tennis shoes.

José Manuel, one year old, measures 50 centimeters, has no particular signs, the last day he was seen he was wearing a beige shirt and a diaper.

The FGJE made available to people the telephone numbers 492 9220407 and 492 9228959 of the General Directorate of Investigative Police for anyone who knows about the location of the woman and the two minors.

It should be noted that the Alba protocol is a mechanism that allows the coordination of efforts of the three levels of government to locate women reported missing.