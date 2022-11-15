The family did not support the woman at all in her choice to raise the two children at her age

Has the whole family against the 66-year-old mother giving birth to twins. In fact, the family members have told her that she is a woman selfish and that his is a reckless choice. Because according to them raising two babies at that age is not easy, also considering the fact that she may not see them grow up at all.

Maria Carmen del Bousada he is 66 years old and lives in Cadiz, Spain. She didn’t listen to those who called her selfish. In 2006, she revealed that her family was shocked when she announced she was pregnant with twins. She was 66 years old at the time.

The now retired woman had sold her house to pay for the in vitro fertilization which would have allowed her to become a mother, despite her age. She even allegedly lied, telling doctors at the California fertility clinic where she went for treatment that she was 55 years old.

Maria Carmen del Bousada did not listen to anyone and went straight on her way. Because according to her everyone must be free to choose when to start their family, instead of being pushed by society or by the expectations of others when they are not yet ready.

Circumstances often put you between a rock and a hard place and maybe things shouldn’t have been done the way they were done, but that was the only way to achieve what I had always dreamed of.

66-year-old mother gives birth to twins: the woman did not listen to the criticisms of her family

In 2006 Christian and Pau were born and were very healthy, while the woman became the oldest mother in the world. Unfortunately, however, she never saw them grow up. One month after giving birth she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The family had to help the woman, who passed away in 2009, enjoying her children for a very few years. Brother Ricardo believes his sister made them too late, but now raises them as if they were her own children.