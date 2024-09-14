The fear (Lumen) is perhaps the most personal project of María Hesse (Huelva, 42 years old), an autofiction book that combines illustrations and texts about anguish and with which it is not difficult to identify: the childhood trauma of bullyingthe consequent low self-esteem, toxic relationships, loneliness, doubts about motherhood… A work of redemption that exorcises wounds through sincere and artless prose and highly colorful and sensual drawings. An emotional chromatic and semantic work that spreads hope. “I began to shape it in 2020: I needed to illustrate my fears, to turn sensations like a knot in the stomach or lack of air into painting. From the static illustrations, a comic-like sequence emerged, and from there, the words sprouted. I needed a long process to decide what I wanted to tell and how. In between, I launched Marilyn and “Bad women”, Hesse says. The pleasure It also emerged from his personal experience. “But it was diluted in historical research, and in cultural references. I have not devised The fear as a book of protest, although it can be argued that it defends the importance of mental health.”

Some of the illustrations that María Hesse has created for ‘El miedo’. ANTARCTICA

Although she has been drawing since she was six, Hesse did not study Fine Arts, but rather a teaching degree: in the midst of a competitive exam, she decided to abandon her teaching career to study a higher degree in illustration. Author of several graphic biographies (Frida Kahlo, David Bowie, Marilyn Monroe), of the renewal of classics through drawing as Little Women (by Louisa May Alcott) and Pride and Prejudice (by Jane Austen), and illustrated books that reflect on archetypes such as that of the femme fatale (Bad women), Hesse has developed a style recognizable by its vibrant tones and curvilinear, watery strokes. An effect that is not only contributed to by his technique – based on the gouache and Indian ink—but also a highly sensitive and feminist plastic vocabulary.

Some experiences, the author reasons, are so traumatic that we confine them in a den so that they do not run wild in our memory. “When fears escape, I talk a lot with my partner [Boris, con quien lleva seis años y a quien dedica el libro] “I have a lot of time to myself, and my friends are a refuge. If I can’t control them, I go to the psychologist. Any worries are reflected in the body. I have learned relaxation techniques to stop the flow of thoughts. But I confess that I don’t practice them much now.” Motherhood has contributed to the lack of time. Hesse is the mother of a one-year-old baby. “I have learned to say no, that it’s okay to turn down projects. I don’t want to give up parenting. During pregnancy, I noticed that my mind was working slowly. I couldn’t handle so much work and after giving birth I preferred to devote myself to my baby.”

Motherhood is one of the themes addressed in ‘El miedo’. ANTARCTICA

The protagonist of The fear She succumbs to several metamorphoses. At first she is the pelican-girl, in reference to the poem by Adrienne Rich, included, along with other poems, in the work. Although they are not the only verses in which she has taken refuge: Anne Sexton, Alejandra Pizarnik, Raymond Carver, Piedad Bonnet and Lara Moreno are also present. Lessons about the uneasiness that coexist with the suggestive lyrics of songs by Tulsa and Lorena Álvarez, and with quotes from Marie Curie, who reminds us that “there is nothing to fear in life, only to understand it,” and that “it is time to understand more, in order to fear less.”

In the midst of a toxic relationship, the protagonist is short of breath, her heart and pulse are racing and the room is spinning… In the emergency room, they calm her down; “It’s just an anxiety attack,” they tell her, and the family doctor prescribes her tranquilizers. “Many people suffer from depression and anxiety. We live in a society that creates the need for us to do a million things, to find a job that we are passionate about. A society that commercializes our aspirations and our lifestyle,” she argues, alluding to the culture of effort, hyper-consumerist capitalism and the society of fatigue of Byung-Chul Han. “All this generates frustration. I know what it is to be physically and mentally exhausted from so much work; it nullifies you.” Hesse continues to write and paint about motherhood, a theme present in Fear: “My single mother friends are very brave. Although, it is much better to be a single mother than to be with a dysfunctional partner.”