María Guardiola, 24, is the eldest daughter of the Manchester City coach and Cristina Serra, a couple who, according to the magazine Hellobroke up a few weeks ago. Vanity Fair has published an interview with the young woman in which she speaks about her parents with pride. In parallel, the young woman echoes the news on her Instagram which, she says, “It makes him extremely sad.”

María settled in London five years agostudied Fashion Business and worked for Victoria Beckham and Helmut Lang. cCombines a master’s degree in Humanitarianism, Aid and Conflict Resolution with his work in the family foundation through social networks. This function is also carried out in a personal capacity. It is a influencer with almost a million followers. “I’m still exploring my path,” says the young woman in relation to this topic.

“Following my father around the world to watch games gave me special memories and brought the family together a lot,” The young woman confesses that she has found in the changes she has experienced a way to reaffirm herself. “Moving so frequently, it gave me a lot of self-confidence, which I don’t think I could have gained any other way at such a young age.”

“My parents raised me to understand the privilege of my circumstances and I have always been aware that many do not have access to the same opportunities. This fueled my interest in addressing social injustices and I actively support causes that I am drawn to. Recently, I collaborated with a Palestinian brand to create a capsule collection, donating 50 percent to Palestinians in need.. Seeing the impact of this initiative reaffirmed my desire to use my platform to create positive change. While I enjoy ‘influencing’ others in areas that I am passionate about, there is no greater purpose than using that influence to help,” he said in the interview.

“I wanted to be a teacher, an actress, a dancer, a soccer player and a fashion designer,” she remembers. At the age of 15 he arrived in Manchester, when his father signed as City coach. “It was the most challenging transition, as I had good friends in Munich and had to start over. Adjusting to the new school system made it even harder to fit in. I ended up spending five wonderful years there.” It wasn’t easy to leave Barcelona either. “For me, Barcelona means family and football, incredible memories, pure happiness. The decision to leave was due to the desire to spend more time with family. Given the frenetic pace of my parents’ careers, we didn’t get to see each other much. So we went to New York for a year to be together and learn English. “It was an unforgettable experience.”

Cristina Serra resides in the family home (now that she has separated and when she traveled to Barcelona for her business), which they own in Barcelona. “It is very gratifying to see how many people we have been able to help. We lost my grandmother, Dolors Sala, in the pandemic and we decided to start the foundation in his honor.

From there, the couple made the decision to found the NGO in which Pep’s four brothers participate. Little by little, his children have been joining the project. “When I’m in Barcelona, ​​I’m more involved; while in Manchester I focus on managing our social media presence,” Maria explains.

Guardiola’s daughter in a recent image on her Instagram. INSTAGRAM

What have you inherited from your parents? they ask him. “My father and I joke that I inherited his stubbornness. When we set our minds to something, we pursue it with tunnel vision until we achieve it. From my mother, confidence and a sense of independence.”

As a good soccer fan, what game do you remember with emotion? “It’s hard to choose one! But without a doubt, the Barça-Manchester United Champions final in 2009… and the classic 2-6!”

“My parents have always advised me to find what I’m passionate about. They encourage me to try new things, accept failure, and keep searching until I find my calling, because when I do, full dedication will come naturally. They also remind me that the most important thing in life is to love and be loved,” he concludes.