The president of the PP of Extremadura, María Guardiola, and the spokesperson for Vox in the Assembly of Extremadura, Ángel Pelayo Gordillo, during the signing of the Government agreement last June. Jorge Armestar (Europa Press)

There are phrases that turn a Government upside down. Everything has happened in less than 24 hours. To understand María Guardiola’s last movements in Extremadura, you have to travel to the day of her investiture. That morning of July 14, the first president of this region of more than a million inhabitants, gave a 70-minute speech without hardly mentioning Vox, her government partner, to whom she owes her presidential seat and to whom she was a member. his executive with advice, despite the fact that he swore that he would never do so before the press and Extremaduran voters just ten days before:

—I’m not going to give away advice. We will go to elections, if we have to go.

No member of the PP, neither regional nor national, had shown himself so fiercely against Vox. Guardiola was convinced that there would be a repeat election in Extremadura. And a week later, she signed the Government agreement with the extreme right and delivered a newly created department to Santiago Abascal’s emissaries in Mérida: Forest Management and Rural World. Knowing that he had broken his word and that that phrase against Vox will be a slab throughout his term, he obliquely quoted a phrase by journalist Manuel Chaves Nogales in his book about the bullfighter Juan Belmonte during his investiture speech, who knows? If by way of justification: “On big occasions I always say something inconvenient.”

This Thursday, precisely, Guardiola was celebrating. It has been 60 days since the first coalition government in Extremadura took office. And, after two months without hardly granting interviews – her words against Vox in June provoked considerable internal criticism for her media overexposure, especially at the national level – the president finally spoke with the two paper newspapers in the region, El Periódico Extremadura and the diary Today. In the latter, she was asked about her relationship with Vox, her government partner, since since last July she barely remembers him in her speeches. “My relationship with Vox,” she observed, “right now is little or none, because I am focused on working, on managing, on launching this machinery that is very large.” Guardiola had just turned upside down, once again, her relationship with Vox, and, therefore, her Government.

The statements were so echoed that they reached the Congress of Deputies. “He will have to rectify or he will have a very weak government or he may not have a government,” threatened Vox’s new spokesperson in Congress, Pepa Millán. The first coalition government in Extremadura was in check. Millán marked the pace of Vox in Extremadura, which had not yet spoken out. The spokesperson and leader in the region, Ángel Pelayo Gordillo, called the press two hours after the intervention of his partner in Madrid. Vox in Extremadura always follows the guidelines of the party in the capital, it barely has autonomy. So much so, that the investiture agreement between Guardiola and Gordillo was signed, precisely, in a Madrid office at the request of Santiago Abascal’s training.

Vox’s response

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

“These are not accurate statements,” said Gordillo in his appearance before the media in Mérida this Thursday. “Vox deserves the respect entrusted to it by the voters in Extremadura.” And although at first he lowered the tone of his partner in Madrid, he demanded a rectification:

―If Mrs. Guardiola rectifies her words, as I am sure she will, there will be no danger, for now, of the Government calling itself into question.

-Are you asking for a rectification?

-Naturally. A very easy rectification. Maybe they were thoughtless statements because anyone has a bad time.

It was not the first time that Gordillo reproached Guardiola for his emptiness towards Vox. “I observed some striking gap in his speech,” he told her during the investiture speech. “He barely mentioned the agreement signed with us.” Two months later, it happened again. Now, 24 hours after the controversial interview, Guardiola remains silent. He has not rectified, although he was able to do so this Thursday at an awards ceremony related to tourism in Cáceres.

The person who did do so was the PP spokesperson in the Assembly, José Ángel Sánchez, who tried to calm his partner’s situation, but without apologizing, much less making corrections. “It is a sterile controversy that has been generated with a headline that has been misinterpreted. There is normality, there is tranquility, there is calm.” Vox sources in Extremadura assure that for now there will be no more statements. And sources from the Extremaduran PP refer to the statements of his spokesperson in Mérida. “We have turned the page. We are a united and loyal Government,” they say. However, the first crisis of PP and Vox has not been closed. Guardiola remains firm in his silence. What’s more, this Friday he continued with his agenda and received the mayor of Zafra in his office in Mérida. But of the apology, as he already did in his investiture speech with Vox, there is no trace.