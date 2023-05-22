Monday, May 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

María Guardiola: this is the life of Pep’s daughter, who is a sensation in the networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in Sports
0
María Guardiola: this is the life of Pep’s daughter, who is a sensation in the networks


close

Maria Guardiola

Maria Guardiola with Pep.

Photo:

Social networks of María Guardila

Maria Guardiola with Pep.

She was the first to celebrate Manchesyer City’s new title.

Manchester City they defeated Chelsea 1-0, in a game on date 37 of the Premier League and celebrated the title they had already won the previous Saturday and without playing.

Manchester City has 88 points in the standings against Arsenal’s 81 and with only one date to go.

(You may be interested in: Video: Manchester City and the celebration of the title, a real madness)

See also  Video: Guardiola runs away from fanatic, thinking he wanted to steal his bike

One of the people who has most celebrated this new success of Pep Guardiola is his daughter, Maria Guardiolawho has been very active on social media.

For this reason, in the world of soccer and the fans, curiosity is growing to get to know the daughter of the famous coach better.

Pepe’s daughter

“Absolutely the best” and “Another football masterclass. I am very proud of you ”, have been some of María’s messages on her social networks.

Maria is the eldest daughter of Pep Guardiola. She is currently 22 years old. And she is an influencer who has been gaining followers not only because of her last name. She already has more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram.

(Read also: It is a before and after Guardiola … Last Tango)

But Maria is dedicated to many more activities. She works as a professional model and it is common to see her at Milan Fashion Week, along with showbiz stars.

It is said that she is a constant traveler who frequently visits London, Paris, Barcelona, ​​Marbella and the island of Barbados, in the Caribbean.

What is unknown is if she is single, because her love life is not a matter that she makes public on her networks.

See also  Novak Djokovic, follow the novel, admit 'errors' in documents

At the time it was related to the player give it therewho currently plays for Besikta in the Turkish Super League, but the relationship was not confirmed and they were never seen together again.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#María #Guardiola #life #Peps #daughter #sensation #networks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Depression: Fewer microglial cells are active

Depression: Fewer microglial cells are active

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result