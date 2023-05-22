María Guardiola: this is the life of Pep’s daughter, who is a sensation in the networks

Manchester City they defeated Chelsea 1-0, in a game on date 37 of the Premier League and celebrated the title they had already won the previous Saturday and without playing.

Manchester City has 88 points in the standings against Arsenal’s 81 and with only one date to go.

One of the people who has most celebrated this new success of Pep Guardiola is his daughter, Maria Guardiolawho has been very active on social media.

For this reason, in the world of soccer and the fans, curiosity is growing to get to know the daughter of the famous coach better.

Pepe’s daughter

“Absolutely the best” and “Another football masterclass. I am very proud of you ”, have been some of María’s messages on her social networks.

Maria is the eldest daughter of Pep Guardiola. She is currently 22 years old. And she is an influencer who has been gaining followers not only because of her last name. She already has more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram.

But Maria is dedicated to many more activities. She works as a professional model and it is common to see her at Milan Fashion Week, along with showbiz stars.

It is said that she is a constant traveler who frequently visits London, Paris, Barcelona, ​​Marbella and the island of Barbados, in the Caribbean.

What is unknown is if she is single, because her love life is not a matter that she makes public on her networks.

At the time it was related to the player give it therewho currently plays for Besikta in the Turkish Super League, but the relationship was not confirmed and they were never seen together again.

