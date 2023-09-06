Maria Guardiola, Pep’s daughter: sexy and elegant influencer-model

Pep Guardiola’s eldest daughter? Her name is Maria and she has bewitched her fans: the 21-year-old model and influencer conquers Instagram (followers are growing rapidly and she sees 750,000 approaching) with classy shots that highlight her elegance, but also beauty and sensuality.

Guardiola, Manchester City already try the extension in the Premier League

Meanwhile dad Pep, after closing an incredible season with his Manchester City Treble (crowned by victory in the Champions League final against Inter), he began the season starting immediately in fourth placedropping a poker streak in the Premier League which project Citizen into the lead with full points – ahead of Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham and Arsenal (at odds of 10). Not forgetting the conquest of European Super Cup against Sevilla (on penalties after 1-1 in the 120 minutes). The only discordant note was the defeat, again from the spot, in the Community Shield which opens the English season, against Arsenal (also in that case 1-1 before the sentence from 11 meters).

England coach Guardiola: the FA’s dream for after Southgate

And in these hours the Daily Mail launches a sensational indiscretion on Guardiola’s future: he could become the next England coach next summer after the 2024 European Championships. The current technical commissioner, Gareth Southgate, is under scrutiny and, if he doesn’t do well in the continental event in June-July, the FA would even consider changing in view of the two-year period that will lead to the 2026 World Cup in America (USA, Canada and Mexico will also host World Cup matches). Before the 2022 World Cup, Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino were linked to the Three Lions national teambut then the quarter-finals reached in Qatar convinced the Federation to renew their trust in Southgate. But now here is the specter of Guardiola (already courted in the recent past by Brazil, before the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti)who after 8 years at the helm of Manchester City (he arrived in 2016) could be tempted by a new adventure.

