The salsa singer Maria Grazia Polanco announced the death of his father Jorge Luis Polanco Novoa, who battled COVID-19 for several weeks.

The vocalist of the Bembé orchestra He dedicated a heartfelt message to his father after receiving the unfortunate news on Friday night, April 30.

He said that he was able to speak to his father in the last moments of his life. “Goodbye daddy. I love you, I could tell you, I love you and I will always love you, I will keep the best moments. He accepted the will of God. And soon we will be together laughing and living in love “, wrote the young salsa woman in her official account of Instagram.

“My angels are already together! My daddy and my grandmother Mari. They will take care of me forever. You squeezed my hand hard before you left daddy, I could tell you I love you, you could hear me. Now he continues to take care of me, but from heaven. I will always feel you the way I still feel my Kika. I love you, “he added. Maria Grazia Polanco.

María Grazia Polanco mourned the death of her father. Photo: Instagram capture

A few days ago, the participant of The Artist of the Year asked for an ICU bed and a mechanical ventilator for her father. He was admitted to the Ate Vitarte Hospital. His prognosis was not favorable due to his critical condition, he had 90% of his lungs compromised by the virus.

However, the salsa singer kept hope until the end by asking for a prayer chain for him. May God regenerate your lungs. The doctors say that it is probable that I will die today, I still have faith ”, declared María Grazia Polanco, at that time.

