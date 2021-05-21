Janet barboza has generated controversy for his acid comments towards the participants of The Artist of the Year. That is why the members of this program were very forceful when referring to the performance as a jury that the popular ‘Rulitos’ is performing.

Among them, Maria Grazia Polanco She was quite critical of the work that the host of America is doing today, and assured that she felt almost humiliated by the comments she received at that gala, where Barboza told her that her presentation seemed like a beginner.

“I was very surprised to see on stage a María Grazia Polanco who looks like a beginner, a totally ‘calichín’”, said Barboza on the night of May 15th.

“ You have not transmitted to me, I was bored with your show until finally Guajaja entered and it definitely made this scene turn on because Guajaja; you do know, ”he added.

After these words, the interpreter said that she will take the comments “as from whom it comes”, since the television presenter is not an artist so that she has criteria when issuing an observation.

“ She is a woman who has no jury criteria, it is not so much her comment, it is the way she said it, she tried to humiliate me , but I am going to take it from who she comes from, she is not an artist, never has been and never will be ”, said María Grazia Polanco about Janet Barboza’s role in the space hosted by Gisela Valcárcel.

