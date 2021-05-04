María Grazia Polanco is going through a difficult time after the death of her father due to the coronavirus; However, this situation has not slowed down their participation in Artist of the year. The artist used her networks to defend herself from those who criticize her for appearing on TV during her duel.

The sauce boat assured that the decision to be part of the cast of Gisela Valcárcel does not overshadow her pain for the early loss of her relative.

“The fact that I do not record myself crying and with my face washed does not mean that I am not suffering. Just because I went live yesterday does not mean that I am not respecting mourning. I went live and gave everything I could. I stopped and smiled for my dad, because if I had the strength to do it, it was because of him, “he wrote on his account. Instagram.

Similarly, he referred to his detractors: “Those who judge me do not know what I feel in my heart. My dad will always live in me and he was proud. I’m not going to let him down and make him feel even more proud in heaven. “

María Grazia Polanco defended herself from criticism

After his first participation in Artist of the year, María Grazia Polanco spoke with the press and assured that her number was inspired by her father, to whom she also dedicated her work on the program.

“My dad is my strength. I know that from heaven he is watching me fulfill my dreams, in fact, this dance was dedicated to him , as well as all the others I do. But as they say out there, the show must continue ”, he assured.

María Grazia Polanco said goodbye to her father with a heartfelt message

María Grazia Polanco suffered the loss of her father due to COVID-19, so she decided to dedicate a moving publication to him through her social networks. The singer also shared a photo of her family member.

“Goodbye, daddy. I love you, I could tell you, I love you and I will always love you, I will keep the best moments. He accepted the will of God. And soon we will be together laughing and living in love ”, wrote the member of the Bembé orchestra in Instagram.

